A New Era Of Play: GAMIVO Explores The Risks And Benefits Of AI In Gaming

Artificial intelligence has long been a part of the gaming industry, but recent advancements are pushing the boundaries of what this technology can achieve, a popular platform for video games and digital products, explores how AI is currently used in gaming, including the latest discussion surrounding the popular multiplayer game ARC Raiders and Ubisoft's city builder Anno 117: Pax Romana.

Technology that took the world by storm

The recently released multiplayer game ARC Raiders, an extremely popular title and a GAMIVO bestseller, became known for a few reasons. Apart from gripping gameplay, the developers admitted to using generative AI in the game's production. The creators said they trained their AI model to generate voice lines based on the voice actors' performances.

In Anno 117: Pax Romana, some players noticed a loading screen with a piece of art generated by AI. Although the game's creator admitted the image was a placeholder, not the final piece, it's a good example of this technology already being used in creative processes. Both Anno and ARC Raiders make a perfect background for discussing the use of AI in the gaming industry.

Artificial intelligence in video games is nothing new. For decades, it has powered the non-playable characters that populate many virtual worlds, from more or less complex titles. But recent breakthroughs in generative AI are pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

“This new wave of AI brings both incredible opportunities and significant risks. As specialists and creators of a platform dedicated to all things gaming, we're noticing how AI is rapidly creeping into the industry,” remarks Marta Wawrzyniak from GAMIVO, a platform specializing in discounted games and other digital products.

A new level of player interaction

New technologies are changing how players interact with games. Generative AI can create intelligent characters that react realistically to player actions, making game worlds feel more alive and unpredictable. Instead of following a rigid script, NPCs could offer unique quests, share procedurally generated stories, or simply engage in conversation to deepen player immersion.

“AI can also put powerful creative tools directly into the hands of players. A life-simulation game inZOI from the Korean studio KRAFTON already implemented a few AI tools in their game, letting players generate their own 3D models or textures within the game, without the need to download any additional software,” says Wawrzyniak.

Perhaps soon games will include built-in AI systems that allow users to generate their own quests, characters, or even entire worlds with simple text prompts. However, many players are quite strongly opposed to artificial intelligence.

The human element

One of the most significant concerns is that generative AI tools are often trained on vast libraries of existing, human-made content. This raises serious ethical questions about intellectual property and the potential for AI to devalue the work of artists, writers, and designers. If AI can replicate styles and generate assets based on other people's work without permission, it could undermine the professionals who pour their effort and heart.

Artists, writers, and voice actors have widely expressed their concern regarding the dangers of AI. Many professionals openly oppose its use, especially when the technology is trained on highly personal elements such as voices or facial features.

There's also the risk of a market flooded with low-effort, AI-generated games. While AI can create content quickly, it often lacks the soul, nuance, and intentional design that make a game truly memorable. The result could be a sea of uninspired titles that prioritize quantity over quality.

“Although AI can generate art that seems impressive at first glance, a closer look often reveals fundamental errors. While a machine can replicate human actions, it cannot reproduce essential human elements such as naturally expressed emotions,” continues Wawrzyniak. Another issue that cannot be forgotten is the environmental risks posed by AI. Training large models or generating content requires massive amounts of power.

Finding the right balance

The integration of AI into video games is not a simple question of good versus bad. The technology itself is a tool, and its impact will depend entirely on how developers choose to use it. The key will be to find a balance: leveraging AI to enhance creativity and create deeper experiences without sacrificing the human touch that makes games special. The latest news about ARC Raiders and other games clearly highlights this issue: while many see no problem with using AI to generate content, a significant number of developers and players openly oppose its use.

“AI is already an integral part of the gaming industry. We see the technology in titles across various genres, from RPGs and life simulations to first-person shooters. The issue that has to be addressed is the right balance between the technology and human input,” concludes Marta Wawrzyniak.