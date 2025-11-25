Doha Quest And Sally Dark Rides Partner To Deliver“Guardians Of The Hidden Chamber,” The World's First-Ever Minitm Dark Ride

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Quest, Qatar's largest indoor theme park and a landmark attraction within the Doha Oasis destination, is pleased to announce a major collaboration with Sally Dark Rides, a global pioneer in immersive and interactive attractions. Together, the two teams will introduce“Guardians of the Hidden Chamber,” marking the first Mini dark ride in Qatar and the debut installation of this innovative ride format blade-->

The partnership was officially announced during a press conference and contract signing at IAAPA Expo Orlando on Wednesday, November 19, held at Sally Dark Rides Booth.“Guardians of the Hidden Chamber” represents a new chapter in Quest's attraction lineup, one that blends cinematic storytelling, high-tech interactivity, and dynamic gameplay. The experience takes guests on a VIP expedition with the Quest Archaeological Group into a newly discovered underground chamber. What begins as a guided tour quickly escalates when an ancient army of Guardians awakens, sparking an action-packed pursuit through a subterranean maze. Guests wield custom“Fright Lights” devices, allowing them to interact with the attraction and defend themselves throughout the adventure.Though designed for a smaller footprint, the ride is engineered for depth and immersion, featuring detailed physical sets, dynamic media, trackless Expedition Vehicles, synchronized lighting and audio, and a runtime exceeding four minutes.Heiko Engels, General Manager of Doha Quest, stated:“At Doha Quest, we offer experiences that challenge expectations and set new benchmarks for indoor entertainment. As part of the wider Doha Oasis experience, this partnership with Sally Dark Rides strengthens our mission, grounded in a shared dedication to innovation and high standards. 'Guardians of the Hidden Chamber' is a testament to this commitment; an attraction crafted with the level of detail, immersion, and innovation our guests have come to expect.”Rolf Paegert, CEO of Sally Dark Rides, added:“We're honored to bring 'Guardians of the Hidden Chamber' to Doha Quest at the heart of Doha Oasis leisure destination and to debut our first Mini dark ride in such a visionary park. This attraction showcases just how much storytelling, interactivity, and excitement can be packed into a smaller footprint without compromising a world-class experience.”Doha Quest has rapidly established itself as a standout global destination for world-class themed environments and record-setting attractions. The introduction of“Guardians of the Hidden Chamber” expands the park's offering with a new style of interactive, action-adventure dark ride, appealing to families, gamers, and thrill-seekers and reinforcing Quest's role as a leader in the region's entertainment landscape.Doha Quest Dark Ride