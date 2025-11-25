403
Years Of Culture Launches Heritage Preservation Training Program In Chile
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In collaboration with Qatar Museums, the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), Chile's National Centre for World Heritage Sites, and the World Heritage Site Municipal Corporation of Valparaiso, and Trama Cultura, Years of Culture is hosting a regional workshop in Valparaiso, Chile, from November 24 to 28, 2025, dedicated to strengthening international cooperation in safeguarding heritage.
As part of the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, experts from Qatar Museums' Cultural Heritage Protection Department will work alongside Chilean and international specialists in a five-day program titled "Enhancing the Effectiveness of World Heritage Management." The initiative aims to pass on knowledge, share lived experiences and set up international expert networks between those entrusted with the world's most precious cultural legacies.
Abdullatif Al Jasmi, Director of Cultural Heritage Protection at Qatar Museums, said: "This collaboration with Chile reflects our shared responsibility to protect and preserve cultural heritage for future generations. Through the Years of Culture initiative, we are building meaningful platforms for knowledge exchange and professional collaboration that strengthen the management and resilience of World Heritage sites.
"Working together allows us to advance expertise and promote a deeper sense of cultural cooperation, preserving the stories and places that shape our shared human legacy," he added.
Throughout the week, participants will explore how to sustain the values and authenticity of World Heritage sites through improved governance, legal frameworks, and management planning. The sessions will weave together global best practices with local perspectives, translating the lessons learned in Qatar's desert landscapes into strategies for Chile's coastal heritage.
Practical sessions at the Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaiso, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will transform the city itself into a living classroom. Participants will engage in fieldwork, risk assessments, and peer-to-peer exchanges that tackle real-world conservation challenges, fostering both technical skills and a spirit of shared stewardship Museums years of culture
