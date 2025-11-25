403
Qatar Participates In Meeting Of UN Global Plan Of Action To Combat Trafficking In Persons
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Labor, participated in the high-level meeting of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, held in New York City.
The State of Qatar was represented by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the adoption of the Political Declaration on the Implementation of the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons. Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the efforts made in drafting a text that reflects a broad international consensus on the need to move from the level of commitments to accelerating actual implementation.
Her Excellency stated that Doha renews its firm commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at combating human trafficking by strengthening the work of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, which plays a pivotal role in deterring the crime, protecting victims, prosecuting perpetrators, and promoting partnerships to achieve integration and sustainability.
HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor explained that the main challenge lies not in the lack of international frameworks, but in bridging the implementation gap and strengthening the collective ability to cope with the changing dynamics of trafficking.
From this perspective, three key paths were emphasized for the next phase: improving data quality and analysis, enhancing cooperation in information exchange in accordance with national legislation (as these are essential for evidence-based policymaking), and strengthening comprehensive prevention approaches.
The factors that increase individuals' vulnerability to exploitation require integrated developmental and social interventions, including empowering the most vulnerable groups, regulating recruitment and employment practices, promoting community awareness, and strengthening human-centered protection systems through approaches that place survivors at the heart of the response, ensure their safety and dignity, and facilitate their access to justice and services without linking it to their participation in criminal proceedings, while improving national coordination through effective referral mechanisms.
Her Excellency explained that, based on the human rights approach, the State of Qatar is working to expand the scope of protection and prevention within a national system that includes psychological, social and legal support programs, and the national referral mechanism, in addition to special attention to combating forced labor through the ratification of the relevant International Labor Organization conventions, and the introduction of legislative and institutional reforms to ensure a fair and safe working environment.
She noted that rapid technological developments necessitate the adoption of more flexible and adaptable approaches, as addressing exploitation methods based on modern technologies requires strengthening law enforcement capabilities, expanding partnerships with the private sector, and developing cross-border cooperation.
Her Excellency also stressed the importance of strengthening monitoring and accountability at the international, regional and national levels, through periodic evaluation mechanisms that objectively measure progress and identify strengths and weaknesses.
The State of Qatar supports the adoption of this political declaration as a fundamental step towards a new phase of joint action based on realism, effectiveness and transparency, stressing its commitment to working with all partners to achieve tangible progress in combating this heinous crime, Her Excellency noted.
