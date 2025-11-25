Hcltech Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Accelerate Financial Services Industry Transformation With A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation in the financial services industry through autonomous, AI-powered solutions.

The collaboration brings together HCLTech's deep domain expertise and AWS to deliver transformative outcomes for financial services organizations.

“We understand that a digital journey is of strategic importance and the need of the hour is for a trusted partner that can engage across the transformation lifecycle,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Financial Services at HCLTech.“Financial institutions face increasing pressure to modernize their systems, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and meet sustainability requirements and many struggle with legacy infrastructure, siloed data, and complex regulatory requirements. Our collaboration with AWS addresses these challenges by providing proven solutions and expertise specifically designed for the financial services industry, as well as accelerating movement to an autonomous future.”

HCLTech will launch a suite of pre-built, industry-compliant solutions aimed at modernizing contact centers, enhancing digital engagement and streamlining core platforms across Banking, Wealth, and Insurance. HCLTech will provide strategic consulting for institutional clients, with new solutions in Wealth and Banking set to be powered by AWS-reinforcing its commitment to delivering autonomous financial services at scale.

Commenting on their relationship with HCLTech and AWS, Vikram Dewan, CIO at Jefferies said,“Our collaboration with HCLTech and AWS is driving new levels of agility and innovation, helping us modernize core financial platforms and unlock the full potential of cloud and AI for our business.”

"This strategic collaboration combines AWS's deep financial services expertise and scalable cloud infrastructure with HCLTech's consultative approach and flexible delivery models to help our customers accelerate their digital modernization," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Worldwide Financial Services at AWS.“Together, we're enabling financial institutions to innovate and enhance customer experiences, while maintaining the security and compliance standards the financial services sector requires."

This collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between HCLTech and AWS to help financial institutions modernize their core systems and enhance customer experiences through AI-powered solutions.

