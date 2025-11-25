Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Pyrum Innovations AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 21 million

25.11.2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Pyrum Innovations AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 21 million

Up to 763,764 new shares to be placed at EUR 27.50 per new share

Subscription ratio of 5:1 Investments in growth and innovation Dillingen / Saar, 25 November 2025 – The Management Board of Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today, with the approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the share capital against cash contributions by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2025. Pyrum Innovations AG is setting another milestone for sustainable growth and innovation with its rights issue: with a capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 21 million, the company is laying the foundation for the next development stage. Up to 763,764 new registered shares will be offered at a subscription price of EUR 27.50 per share. The subscription ratio is 5:1, giving existing shareholders the opportunity to participate directly in Pyrum's future success. Parallel to the capital increase with subscription rights, the company is also launching a potential rump placement today, offering potentially unsubscribed shares to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "The capital increase resolved today is a decisive step for the future development of our company. With Pyrum's next plant in Perl-Besch, long-term purchase agreements, and a full project pipeline, we have an extremely promising basis for consistently expanding our business. At the same time, we want to modernise our existing plant in Dillingen, rapidly advance projects such as those in Greece and at other European locations, and expand our activities in the area of research and development. A successful capital measure creates the basis for us to be fully financed until break-even in view of the current project pipeline and gives us the necessary leeway to successfully develop the company further and thus significantly increase its value." Among other things, Pyrum plans to replace the now ten-year-old TAD 1 reactor at its Dillingen/Saar site with a new, latest-generation reactor, such as those used in the TAD 2 and 3 plant expansion. This measure will give the company additional sales potential and accelerate its path to profitability. In addition, financing for the project in Greece has already been fully secured with the investment commitment from the European Innovation Fund. Pyrum intends to acquire a stake of approximately 10% in the project company's equity. The plant is expected to have a capacity of around 45,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year, making it one of the largest Pyrum plants to date. In addition, Pyrum has succeeded for the first time in 2023 in recycling carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) in their entirety. The recycling of carbon fiber reinforced plastics, as used in lightweight automotive construction and wind turbines, offers enormous potential, which is why Pyrum plans to intensify its R&D activities in this area. As part of the rights issue, the new shares will be offered to the company's shareholders publicly by way of an indirect subscription right at a ratio of 5:1, i.e., five existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share. The subscription right for fractional amounts resulting from the subscription ratio is excluded. The period for subscribing to the new shares begins on 26 November 2025, and ends on 10 December 2025, at midnight. There are no plans to trade subscription rights. The ex-date is 26 November 2025, and the record date is 27 November 2025. Further details on the capital increase are expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette ("Bundesanzeiger") and on the Pyrum website at from 26 November 2025. About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products. Contact IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email:... Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Important information This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction. This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, each state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or transmission would be unlawful.

