Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Corporate News CEOTRONICS Reports Orders Received From The EU Totaling Approximately € 4 Million


2025-11-25 02:07:51
Corporate News | CEOTRONICS reports orders received from the EU totaling approximately € 4 million
25.11.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST
On November 25, 2025, CEOTRONICS AG was assigned by an EU customer to supply communication/hearing protection systems worth approximately €1 million.
CEOTRONICS S.L. (Madrid), a wholly owned subsidiary of CEOTRONICS AG, reported two tenders won for radio equipment and control centers with a total value of approximately € 1.1 million to CEOTRONICS AG.
“In the last three months, we also received six orders from customers in Germany, including the German defense industry and the Bundeswehr, worth a total of approximately € 1.9 million for“CT-DECT systems” and“CT-MultiPTTs 1C,” which, however, were each worth less than € 500,000 and were therefore not published. We are optimistic that we will achieve our turnover and earnings targets for the current financial year 2025/26," announced Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.
CEOTRONICS AG (ISIN: DE0005407407), Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany, is listed on the Basic Board and admitted to trading on Xetra.
