Corporate News CEOTRONICS Reports Orders Received From The EU Totaling Approximately € 4 Million
CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
On November 25, 2025, CEOTRONICS AG was assigned by an EU customer to supply communication/hearing protection systems worth approximately €1 million.
CEOTRONICS S.L. (Madrid), a wholly owned subsidiary of CEOTRONICS AG, reported two tenders won for radio equipment and control centers with a total value of approximately € 1.1 million to CEOTRONICS AG.
“In the last three months, we also received six orders from customers in Germany, including the German defense industry and the Bundeswehr, worth a total of approximately € 1.9 million for“CT-DECT systems” and“CT-MultiPTTs 1C,” which, however, were each worth less than € 500,000 and were therefore not published. We are optimistic that we will achieve our turnover and earnings targets for the current financial year 2025/26," announced Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.
CEOTRONICS AG (ISIN: DE0005407407), Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany, is listed on the Basic Board and admitted to trading on Xetra.
CEOTRONICS AG
Investor Relations, Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany
25.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|English
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|DE0005407407
|540740
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|2235662
2235662 25.11.2025 CET/CEST
