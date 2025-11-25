403
LIFE Launches Dignity-First Food Bank For Detroit Families Affected By Government Shutdown
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), an international humanitarian nonprofit headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, has announced a new initiative to assist Detroit-area families affected by the recent government shutdown. The shutdown left thousands of federal employees and contractors without pay for weeks, forcing many to dip into savings, delay bill payments, and seek emergency assistance for basic needs such as food and housing. For families relying on federal programs like SNAP, delays in benefits compounded the hardship, creating uncertainty and stress across the community.
LIFE's new program ensures that families in need have continued access to nutritious food and essential items in a welcoming, dignity-first environment.
“As federal employees faced weeks without pay and countless Detroit families relied on SNAP and other federal programs to feed their children, we felt a strong responsibility as community members to take action,” said Dr. Ahmed Ghanim, community leader.
Empowering Families Through Choice
Unlike traditional pre-packed food distributions, LIFE's initiative introduces an open-choice food pantry model, giving families the freedom to select the items they need and prefer. This approach:
.Reduces food waste
.Respects individual dietary needs
.Restores dignity and control during stressful times
.Ensures efficient use of resources
The model was developed based on feedback from local food pantries and community partners, who reported that pre-packed boxes often included items families could not use.
A Continued Commitment to Detroit
For years, LIFE has supported vulnerable families across Michigan through food distributions, back-to-school programs, refugee assistance, hygiene kit distributions, and winterization projects. This new initiative reinforces LIFE's commitment to ensuring no family is overlooked during federal disruptions or economic strain.
“During moments of uncertainty, whether caused by a government shutdown or ongoing financial hardship, no family should ever have to question where their next meal will come from,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.“Our mission is simple: stand with our Detroit community, restore dignity through choice, and ensure every family has access to the nourishment they deserve.”
About Life for Relief and Development
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
