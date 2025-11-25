Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Orrstown Bank

2025-11-25 02:00:31
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Krista Murr
Former employee of Orrstown Bank, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

The Federal Reserve

