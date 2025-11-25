Kaldalón Hf.: Auction Result Of Bills - KALD 26 0601

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaldalón hf. has completed the sale of unsecured six-month bills in series KALD 26 0601. Offers were received totaling ISK 1,400 million, with flat interest rates ranging from 8.01% to 8.11% per annum. Bills with a nominal value of ISK 1.000 million were sold at an interest rate of 8.11%.

The payment and settlement date is Monday, 1 December 2025. An application will be submitted for the bills to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market, and the first trading day will be announced with at least one day's notice.

Landsbankinn hf. managed the sale of the bills.

Further information:

Sigurbjörg Ólafsdóttir, CFO, Kaldalón hf.

...

Gunnar S. Tryggvason

Tel: +354 410 6709 / +354 821 2090

...