Kaldalón Hf.: Auction Result Of Bills - KALD 26 0601

Kaldalón Hf.: Auction Result Of Bills - KALD 26 0601
The payment and settlement date is Monday, 1 December 2025. An application will be submitted for the bills to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market, and the first trading day will be announced with at least one day's notice.
Landsbankinn hf. managed the sale of the bills.
Further information:
Sigurbjörg Ólafsdóttir, CFO, Kaldalón hf.
...
Gunnar S. Tryggvason
Tel: +354 410 6709 / +354 821 2090
...
Legal Disclaimer:
