Deadline Alert: Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor, Inc. (“Avantor” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVTR ) common stock between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR AVANTOR INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 25, 2025, Avantor released its first quarter 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates and cutting guidance for the remainder of 2025, citing“the impact of increased competitive intensity.” Additionally, the Company announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer would be stepping down from his roles.

On this news, Avantor's stock price fell $2.57, or 16.6%, to close at $12.93 per share on April 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 1, 2025, Avantor released its second quarter 2025 financial results, once again missing estimates and revealing a year-over-year decrease in net sales, and further reducing the Company's 2025 guidance due to“increased competitive intensity,” stating that it did not expect improvement for the remainder of 2025.

On this news, Avantor's stock price fell $2.08, or 15.5%, to close at $11.36 per share on August 1, 2025.

Then, on October 29, 2025, Avantor released disappointing third quarter 2025 financial results, including -5% organic revenue growth and a net loss of $712 million, which the Company attributed primarily to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $785 million due in part to“competitive pressures” that had“meaningfully impacted” the Company's margins, and further revealed that the Company had lost several large accounts.

On this news, Avantor's stock price fell $3.50, or 23.2%, to close at $11.58 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 29, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .