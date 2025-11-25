New MSW Track Expands Social Work Pathways At St. Bonaventure University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. BONAVENTURE, NY, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. BONAVENTURE, NY - November 25, 2025 - -

Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program graduates can advance their careers and learn to help their communities faster through the new Master of Social Work - Advanced Standing track at St. Bonaventure University. This online degree option builds on the successful launch of the online MSW - Traditional track in January 2025.







The Advanced Standing program offers a fast track for students who already hold a BSW, allowing them to complete their MSW in less time. Designed with flexibility in mind, candidates can choose a full-time format to earn their MSW in as little as 12 months or pick the part-time option and graduate in just 18 months. This streamlined approach allows students to balance personal commitments while furthering their education.

An important advantage of the MSW program at St. Bonaventure is the collaboration with experienced faculty. MSW students learn to put theory to practice under the guidance of professors with clinical experience. Dr. Doyle Pruitt, associate professor of social work and the MSW program director, notes:

"Our faculty have histories working with individuals, families, and populations who have experienced adversity and trauma, oppression and discrimination and social injustice. They are versed in clinical practice at the individual, community, and policy level. This differentiation of focus-coupled with expert practitioners as course instructors-sets St. Bonaventure's MSW apart from other programs."

St. Bonaventure University created the MSW - Advanced Standing program to accelerate training for experienced social workers, preparing them to address urgent community needs. Through a trauma-informed, social justice-driven curriculum, students gain the knowledge and skills to advocate for systemic change while providing compassionate care. The 30-credit curriculum includes courses on: Clinical Practice with Families, Clinical Practice with Individuals, Integrated Clinical Assessment and Differential Diagnosis, Social Policy, Justice, and the Law, and Trauma-Informed Clinical Social Work Practice.

Students put classroom learning into action through more than 500 hours of supervised fieldwork. The dedicated placement team ensures MSW candidates gain clinical experience within their own communities-preparing them for state licensure while meeting critical local needs.

Graduates of the MSW - Advanced Standing track are equipped to address the nationwide demand for qualified social workers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 6% growth in social work jobs by 2034, adding more than 44,000 new positions. This demand is especially urgent in the wake of America's mental health crisis. A 2025 Mental Health America report entitled The State of Mental Health in America revealed that 60 million adults experienced mental illness in the past year alone.

Social work professionals who want to drive change in their communities will benefit from SBU's reputation for academic excellence and commitment to core values. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the university among the top 25 institutions in its Regional Universities North and Best Value Schools - North Region categories. The MSW curriculum embodies university values of compassion, integrity, and wisdom. This online program also builds on more than a decade of online degree options at St. Bonaventure.

