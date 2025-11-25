MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the cat care market include expanding sales in cat food and litter segments, leveraging e-commerce and specialist retailers for distribution, and capitalizing on rising cat ownership among young consumers who treat pets as family, driving market growth and enhancing competitive positioning.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Care Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global cat care market recorded revenues of $64.28 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2019-24.

Global Cat Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The cat care market includes retail sales of cat food, cat litter, cat treats & milk, and cat toys. The cat food segment covers dry cat food, kitten food, and moist cat food. The cat litter segment includes silica-based litters, clumping clay litter, and non-clumping clay litters. The cat treats & milk segment includes softy treats, crunchy treats, dehydrated fish or meat treats, dental treats, etc. The cat milk segment covers powdered cat milk formulas, flavored cat milk drinks, etc. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, other specialist retailers, hypermarkets, independent stores and others. The scope of others includes e-commerce, convenience stores, discounters, cash & carries, drug stores & pharmacies, etc.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The cat food segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $49.91 billion, equivalent to 77.6% of the market's overall value. The global cat care market experienced healthy growth during 2019-24, primarily due to increased cat ownership, particularly among younger generations who consider pets as family members.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market share

1.6. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Cat Care

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Companies Featured



ADM Animal Nutrition Inc

Afgri Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Agrolimen S.A.

Aixia Corp

Animonda Petcare GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Co

Bolton Group BV

Colgate-Palmolive Co

Daejoo Inc.

Doggy AB

EBOS Group Ltd

Gambol Pet Group Co Ltd

Inaba-Petfood Co Ltd

Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd

Intersand group

Kit Cat International Pte Ltd

Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS

Mars Inc

MPM Products Ltd

Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH

Nestle SA

Pets Choice Ltd

Precious Cat Litters

PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk

RCL Foods Ltd

Real Pet Food Co Pty Ltd

The J.M. Smucker Co

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Tropikal Bahce ve Evcil Hayvan Urunleri Tic ve San AS

Unicharm Corp Ziwi Pets

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900