Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 25.11.2025


2025-11-25 11:31:29
Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 25.11.2025
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 25.11.2025
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 25.11.2025
Bourse trade Buy
Share ASPO
Amount 4 200 Shares
Average price/ share 6,6600 EUR
Total cost 27 972,00 EUR
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 44 755 shares
including the shares repurchased on 25.11.2025
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
On behalf of Aspo Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki
For more information, please contact:
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971,...


Attachment

  • ASPO 25.11 trades

