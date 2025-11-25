North And South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025: US Tariff Will Slow Down Renewable Energy Development, OBBB Shifts Renewable Energy Dynamics In The US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the Americas' renewable energy market include leveraging policy measures and incentives, understanding technology-specific supports, and adapting to renewable energy targets and plans. These insights facilitate strategic decisions, opportunity identification, and staying competitive with policy changes.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report covers nine major countries in the Americas region - The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. The report also covers each of the 51 states in the US, and 11 provinces and territories in Canada.

The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.

Scope



The report covers policy measures and incentives used by the North and South America to promote renewable energy. The report details promotional measures in the US both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country. Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 2025 US Tariff will slow down renewable energy development across the Americas

1.2 OBBB shifts renewable energy dynamics in the US

2 Yearly Update

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Argentina

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Policy Snapshot

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 National Energy Transition Plan to 2030

3.5 Law Term Market from Renewable Energy Sources (MATER)

3.7 Renewable Energy Auctions

4 Renewable Energy Policy, Brazil

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 Hydrogen Energy

4.5 Auctions

4.6 National Electricity Conservation Program - PROCEL

4.7 National Energy Plan (PNE)

4.8 10 Year Energy Expansion Plan, (PDE) 2029

4.9 National Energy Transition Policy

4.10 Incentives for Small Hydropower Facilities, Law 9658

4.11 Wind Turbine Component Tax Exemption (Executive Decree 656)

4.12 Net Metering for Distributed Generation

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Canada

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Federal Programs, Canada

5.3 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

5.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

5.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)

5.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador

5.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

5.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

5.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

5.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island (PEI)

5.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

5.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

6 Renewable Energy Policy, Chile

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Policy Snapshot

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 National Energy Policy

6.5 National Green Hydrogen Strategy

6.6 Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Law (NCRE Law): Law Energy 2050 Roadmap

6.8 Tenders/Auctions

6.9 Clean Technology Fund

6.10 Invest Chile Project

6.11 Carbon Tax

6.12 PMGD (Pequenos Medios de Generacion Distribuidos) programme - Small Generation Means

6.13 Law 19.657 on geothermal energy concessions

6.14 Net Metering/Billing: Law Sustainable Hydroelectricity Platform

6.16 National Action Plan on Climate Change (PANCC-II), 2017-2022

7 Renewable Energy Policy, Colombia

7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

7.2 Policy Snapshot

7.3 Renewable Energy Targets

7.4 Funds Supporting Investment in Energy Projects

7.5 Auctions

7.6 Colombia Solar Program

7.7 National Energy Plan 2050 (PEN)

7.8 Law 1665 (2013)

7.9 Law 1715 (2014)

7.10 Energy Transition Law (Law 2099)

7.11 Decree 0570

7.12 Decree 348 of 2017 (Decreto 348 del 1 de marzo de 2017)

7.13 Generation and Transmission Expansion Plan

7.14 Net Metering - 2018 Resolution CREG 030

7.15 Ten milestones for the mining sector

7.16 Hydrogen Roadmap

7.17 Nationally Determined Contribution

7.18 Sovereign Green bond

7.19 Tax incentives

8 Renewable Energy Policy, Mexico

8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

8.2 Policy Snapshot

8.3 Renewable Energy Targets

8.4 New Energy Laws

8.5 Electricity Industry Law

8.6 Clean Energy Certificates

8.7 The Strengthening and Expansion Plan for the National Electric System (2025-2030)

8.8 National Electric System Development Program (PRODESEN) 2024-2038

8.9 Auction Mechanism

8.10 Net-Metering/Net Billing

8.11 21st Century Power Partnership (21CPP)

8.12 Accelerated Depreciation

8.13 Wheeling Service Agreement for Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

8.14 Income Tax Exemption

8.15 Resolution on Interconnection of large hydro plants

8.16 Geothermal Energy Act

8.17 Geothermal Law

8.18 Law for the Promotion and Development of Bioenergy

9 Renewable Energy Policy, Peru

9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

9.2 Policy Snapshot

9.3 Renewable Energy Targets

9.4 Green Hydrogen Promotion Law

9.5 Legislative Decree 1002

9.6 Climate Change Framework Law

9.7 Auctions

9.8 Net Metering

9.9 National Energy Plan, 2010-2040

9.10 The Electric Social Compensation Fund (FOSE)

9.11 National Rural Electrification Plan

9.12 General Law for Rural Electrification

9.13 New Regulations of Electricity Generation from Renewable Energy

9.14 Organic Law on Geothermal Resources

10 Renewable Energy Market, US, Overview

10.1 Federal Initiatives, US

10.2 Common State-Level Incentives

11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alabama

11.1 Alabama SAVES Revolving Loan Program

11.2 Local Government Energy Loan Program

11.3 Tax Incentive for Renewable Energy Facilities

12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alaska

12.1 Renewable Energy Targets

12.2 Net Metering

12.3 Local Option - Property Tax Exemption for Renewable Energy Systems

12.4 Interconnection Standards

12.5 Power Project Loan Fund

12.6 Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) - Sustainable Natural Alternative Power (SNAP) program

12.7 Alaska Solar Easements

13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Arizona

13.1 Renewable Energy Targets

13.2 Energy Modernization Plan

13.3 Renewable Portfolio Standards

13.4 Net Metering/Billing

13.5 Mohave Electric Cooperative - Renewable Energy Incentive Program

13.6 Residential Solar and Wind Energy Systems Tax Credit

13.7 Renewable Energy Production Tax Credit

13.8 Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative - Sun watts Rebate Program

13.9 Interconnection Standards

13.10 Solar Construction Permitting Standards

13.11 Solar & Wind Equipment Certification

13.12 Solar and Wind Equipment Sales Tax Exemption

13.13 Arizona Solar Rights

13.14 City of Phoenix - Renewable Energy Goal

13.15 Solar Design Standards for State Buildings

13.16 Abandonment of 100% Clean Energy Rules

14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Arkansas

14.1 Net Metering

14.2 Interconnection Standards

14.3 Wind Energy Manufacturing Tax Incentive

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900