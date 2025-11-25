Patriots' Julian Ashby Honors Late Teammate Bryce Stanfield Through NFL's“My Cause My Cleats” Supporting NBCA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby has selected the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) as his charity for the NFL's“My Cause My Cleats” initiative, honoring the memory of his friend and former Furman University teammate Bryce Stanfield, who died suddenly from a blood clot in February 2024. Ashby will debut his custom cleats during the Patriots' December 1 matchup against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football (8:15 PM ET).

Ashby discussed his decision in a recent conversation with John“JT” Lasker, NBCA board member, pulmonary embolism survivor, and senior vice president at ESPN.

“You can't tell the whole story on a cleat, but you can spark a conversation,” Ashby said.“That's where the rest of the awareness comes from.”

Ashby, who starred as a long snapper at Furman University and Vanderbilt University before being drafted by the Patriots, described Stanfield as the most consistent and uplifting presence on and off the field.

“If I had to cut it down to just two words, I'd say 'the man,'” Ashby shared.“You always knew you were going to get a smile and a guy who was going to encourage and motivate you-whether we were in the locker room, the weight room, reading to kids in elementary schools, or visiting patients in the hospital. He just lifted up everyone around him.”

Ashby said the idea to honor Bryce by partnering with NBCA was first suggested by a family friend shortly after the NFL Draft. When information about My Cause My Cleats came out in the fall, he reconnected with the Stanfield family and NBCA to bring the idea to life.



CLEATS DESIGNED TO HONOR BRYCE AND“STOP THE CLOT”

Ashby's custom cleats were created in collaboration with New England-based artist Eamon White and feature:

. The National Blood Clot Alliance name and“Stop the Clot®” messaging

. The tribute phrase“Stanfield Strong”

.Bryce's jersey number 97

.A nod to the Furman diamond logo

Ashby hopes the cleats will start conversations with teammates, opponents, and fans.

“Blood clots don't discriminate,” he noted.“Bryce was doing great in everything he was involved in, and yet this tragic thing still happened in an instant. It's a reminder not to take a single day for granted-whether it's playing football or just grabbing lunch with a friend-and to leave an impact wherever we can.”



A MOTHER'S PERSPECTIVE: HONORING BRYCE AND SAVING LIVES

Bryce's mother, Teri Stanfield, expressed her gratitude that her son's legacy will help protect others:

“Seeing Julian lace up those cleats in Bryce's honor means more than I can say. Bryce had a megawatt smile and a heart for serving others. If sharing his story helps one person recognize a warning sign, ask a question, or get help sooner, then his light is still shining, and his life is still making a difference. We're deeply grateful to Julian and the National Blood Clot Alliance for turning our grief into awareness and hope.”



ELEVATING BLOOD CLOT AWARENESS IN SPORTS

During the interview, Ashby reflected on how blood clot education was largely absent from the standard medical briefings he received as a college athlete.

“In college, we heard a lot about things like heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” he said.“I don't remember blood clots ever being one of them. But there are simple signs and risk factors people can learn, and it's more common than people think.”

Since joining the Patriots, Ashby has learned that blood clots have affected others within his own organization, including current and former teammates who have survived life-threatening clotting events.

“Those guys are fortunate to be able to tell their stories and raise awareness,” Ashby said.“Bryce isn't able to, so I feel a responsibility to raise awareness on his behalf and help carry on his legacy.”

Lasker underscored how important voices like Ashby's are to NBCA's mission.

“The National Blood Clot Alliance is powered by survivors and families who know firsthand how devastating blood clots can be. When an athlete like Julian steps up to use his platform-on Monday Night Football, no less-to honor Bryce and shine a light on blood clot awareness, it helps us reach people we might never otherwise reach. It truly can save lives,” Lasker said.



LOOKING BEYOND“MY CAUSE MY CLEATS”

Ashby sees this season's My Cause My Cleats initiative as just the beginning.

“I know that when the offseason comes, I want to use that time to get more involved-attending events, supporting organizations, and staying connected with NBCA," Ashby said. "This is a launching point for ongoing advocacy, not the finish line.”

Fans can see Ashby's tribute cleats during the Patriots–Giants game on December 1 at 8:15 PM ET on Monday Night Football. NBCA and Ashby hope the national spotlight will encourage viewers to visit NBCA's resources, learn the signs and risk factors of blood clots, and share that lifesaving information within their own communities.



ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLOOD CLOT ALLIANCE (NBCA)

The National Blood Clot Alliance is a nonprofit, patient-led organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). Through education, advocacy, and support, NBCA works to ensure that fewer people develop blood clots, more people survive them, and everyone affected has the information and community they need.

For more information about blood clots, risk factors, and symptoms, or to support NBCA's work, please visit StopTheClot.