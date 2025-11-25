Maryland-Based AI Platform Explodes To 3+ Million Students Globally, Earning Coveted Microsoft Partner Of The Year Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a landmark achievement for Maryland's technology sector, National Harbor-based Cloudforce has been named Microsoft's 2025 Education Partner of the Year, a global recognition that positions Prince George's County at the center of the artificial intelligence revolution reshaping education worldwide.

Standing out from over half a million Microsoft partners globally, Cloudforce's nebulaONE® platform now serves over three million students, educators, and healthcare professionals across three continents. By providing highly secure and private access to familiar AI models like GPT-5, Claude, and Grok, the nebulaONE platform enables students and educators to rapidly advance their work, protect their intellectual property, and leverage the power of AI at a much lower cost than any other platform in the market.

The result is that thousands of students at local universities, including the University of Maryland and Prince George's Community College, are provided with the same equitable access to cutting-edge AI capabilities as their peers at Oxford University, UCLA, and dozens of other leading institutions who have also chosen the nebulaONE AI platform.

"What we've built here in Prince George's County is enabling Maryland students to be better prepared for the workforce of tomorrow, just like we've now enabled at many of the world's most prestigious institutions," said Husein Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Cloudforce. "When students at our local community colleges have access to the same AI models and tools as graduates of the London Business School, it creates extraordinary opportunity and equity that will open doors for countless young people right in our backyard. Maryland is leading the way to ensure that our students are ready for the careers of tomorrow, and those are precisely the type of leaders that Cloudforce is looking to hire as we scale locally.”

Maryland Company, Global Impact

Cloudforce's recognition comes as artificial intelligence rapidly transforms every industry, from healthcare to finance to education. Cloudforce's mission to ensure equitable access to bleeding-edge AI tools has accelerated research, lowered costs, and supported personalized learning throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and of course right here in Maryland.

"We're incredibly proud that a Maryland company is setting the global standard for AI in education," said Jesse Kellner, a lifelong Marylander, adjunct professor at UMD, and COO of Cloudforce. "But what matters most is that students across the DMV are getting world-class preparation for AI-driven careers. When employers look for candidates who not only understand AI but have hands-on working experience building and innovating with leading AI models, our local students will be ready.”

Recognition That Elevates the DMV Tech Ecosystem

Microsoft's Education Partner of the Year award recognizes“the partner organization that excels at delivering outstanding services and innovative solutions to the Education industry, leveraging Microsoft technologies to transform education." It validates Cloudforce's approach to ensuring that AI impacts education positively and equitably. The recognition elevates Maryland's profile as a hub for critical technology innovation in an industry that will define the next generation's economic opportunities.

With hundreds of additional deployments planned for 2026, Cloudforce continues nurturing top talent and expanding its National Harbor headquarters, bringing our local expertise to institutions worldwide, while ensuring that local schools benefit from the innovations being developed in their own backyard.

"We're building the future of education here in Maryland," said Lee Wang, who recently joined Cloudforce as President and Chief Revenue Officer, and who knows a thing or two about Ed-Tech as an original member of the founding team at Blackboard. "And we're ready to make sure that our local students are the first to benefit from what we're creating. That's our commitment to this community, to this state, and to the students who will shape tomorrow's economy."

Learn more at and .

About Cloudforce:

Based in National Harbor, Maryland, Cloudforce is Microsoft's 2025 Education Partner of the Year and a Microsoft Supplier of the Year for 2024. Founded and headquartered in Prince George's County, Cloudforce serves leading institutions and enterprise organizations across three continents with AI solutions built exclusively on the Microsoft cloud. The company is committed to paying it forward through its“Cloudforce for Good” program, which has meaningfully contributed to dozens of local causes and organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Southern Management Leadership Program, Martha's Table, and the International Rescue Committee.