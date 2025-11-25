AST Spacemobile Expands US Manufacturing With Two New Facilities, Doubles Workforce
- AST SpaceMobile has doubled its U.S. headcount to more than 1,800 employees. With about 95% of its production verticalized, the company handles nearly all its manufacturing within the U.S.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) announced on Tuesday that it has added two new production facilities, one in Midland, Texas, and another in Homestead, Florida, while doubling its U.S. headcount to more than 1,800 employees.
The move marks a strong push to scale operations and deepen the space-based broadband network provider's domestic footprint.
Vertical Integration Strategy
With about 95% of its production verticalized, AST SpaceMobile handles nearly all its manufacturing within the U.S. Its Midland operations now span five facilities where the company designs and builds its BlueBird satellites from the ground up, backed by 3,800 U.S. patents and patent applications.
Following the update, AST SpaceMobile's stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory amid 'normal' message volume levels.
