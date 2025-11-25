The GTM Accelerator Recognized By Founders And Investors As One Of The Top New Startup Programs Of The Year

MENAFN - GetNews)



The GTM Accelerator from 1752VC has been recognized by founders and investors as one of the top new programs helping early-stage teams build repeatable sales systems.

Santa Monica, CA - November 25, 2025 - Founders and investors throughout the startup ecosystem have named the GTM Accelerator from 1752VC (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator) as one of the top new programs of the year. With rolling admissions and a hands-on approach to founder-led sales, the program is quickly becoming a standout resource for early-stage companies.

The GTM Accelerator was created to solve a universal challenge shared by first-time and repeat founders alike: learning how to sell. Participants apply operator-tested systems to build pipelines, run outbound, sharpen their messaging, and implement the processes required to convert early interest into revenue. The program blends structured weekly sessions with hands-on execution, allowing founders to apply concepts immediately inside their business.

The network surrounding the program includes active founders, GTM operators, and early-stage investors who continuously share insights and feedback, adding to its credibility and impact. Alumni and advisors consistently highlight the program's action-first design, sales focus, and measurable founder outcomes as reasons it stands out in a crowded market.

Companies that have completed the GTM Accelerator report significant jumps in revenue growth, valuation, customer acquisition, and investor momentum. These results are the primary reason founders and investors have spotlighted it as a top new program for early-stage teams.

A significant portion of the program is built on the GTM and sales expertise of 1752VC General Partner Lucas J. Pols, whose frameworks helped define its structure.

“Lucas's background in GTM and sales was central to shaping this program. We combined his experience with the recurring challenges we've seen across early-stage teams, and that blend is what founders are responding so strongly to,” said Ben Kahan, Senior Associate at 1752VC.

Applications remain open year-round due to the rolling admissions model. Founders looking to sharpen their GTM strategy, develop repeatable sales systems, and build traction that withstands investor scrutiny are encouraged to apply.

About 1752VC

1752VC (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator) is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential startups. Combining strategic capital with deep industry expertise, 1752VC helps transform innovative businesses into market leaders. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the firm's team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of experience building and scaling successful companies.

Learn more at