Ostorlab Launches AI-Powered Penetration Testing Engine For Mobile Application

Ostorlab today introduced the AI Pentesting Engine for Mobile Applications, bringing automated, AI‐driven penetration testing to mobile security. The new engine helps security teams and developers uncover, validate, and safely exploit vulnerabilities that traditional tools miss or bury in noise-so they can prioritize fixes with confidence.

Behind the scenes, the AI engine learns complex app behaviors, navigates authentication and session constraints, and confirms exploitability with proof‐of‐concept evidence. The result is a concise, verified list of issues that matter-no sprawling reports, no guesswork.

Key Benefits



Close the coverage gap: Many organizations test only a fraction of their digital assets each year due to cost and scheduling. AI‐powered testing changes the equation, enabling continuous assessments across portfolios-from legacy apps to complex payment flows-without lengthy manual setup.

Accelerate response: Commissioning manual assessments takes weeks of preparation and scheduling. When a zero‐day hits or a production misconfiguration appears, the AI engine delivers actionable intelligence within hours-often minutes-so teams can respond immediately. Board‐level questions like“Are we exposed to Log4j‐class vulnerabilities?” get data‐backed answers, not estimates. Cut the noise, increase trust: Each finding includes validation steps, safe proof‐of‐concepts, and screenshots. Developers see exactly how an issue can be exploited, reducing pushback and shortening time‐to‐fix. As one engineering manager put it,“Our developers stopped pushing back on fixes when they could see exactly how an attacker would exploit the issue.” The typical 500‐page report becomes a small set of prioritized tickets automatically synced to your ticketing system.

Designed for real‐world workflows, the AI Pentesting Engine integrates seamlessly with existing Ostorlab workflows, retaining automation, ticketing integration, and built‐to‐scale performance.

Teams can kick off comprehensive AI‐driven security reviews with a click, ensuring assessments keep pace with every change, update, or release.

Proven results on complex apps, Ostorlab's AI Pentesting Engine has already identified critical vulnerabilities in applications that are notoriously difficult to assess with traditional scanning. For example, in a government mobile application with a multi‐step authentication flow and strict session management, conventional tools stalled early. The AI engine learned the authentication sequence, maintained session state, and uncovered multiple authorization bypasses, a local file inclusion, and sensitive data exposure-issues with clear, exploitable impact.

About Ostorlab

Ostorlab is trusted by major technology companies worldwide to secure high‐traffic web, Android, iOS, and API applications. Supporting over 18.000 developers and security professionals and teams in over 80 countries, Ostorlab is recognized for its depth of analysis, automation, and consistent success protecting large‐scale enterprises.

