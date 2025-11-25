Physical AI Market Size To Expand At 31.26% CAGR, To Capture USD 61.19 Billion 2034

Major Growth Drivers:

What Are the Dominant Factors Driving the Growth of the Physical AI Market?

Key Drifts:

Which Market Trends Are Transforming the Physical AI Market?

Significant Challenge: High Cost of Investment

The physical AI market, while growing rapidly, still has a significant challenge of the cost of investment and maintenance of advanced AI-enabled robotic systems. The trigger of investments in the millions for many healthcare practitioners and industrial end-users makes it a burden on the organization. There is also a financial burden for ongoing maintenance and software updates and servicing. The costs of adoption and deployment can be difficult for smaller hospitals and mid-sized companies to accept. The shortage of consistently skilled individuals to operate, program, and maintain these complex systems limits its uptake and operationalization, particularly in developing global markets.

Regional Analysis:

In the year 2024, the largest regional marketplace for physical AI emerged in North America. The United States has been a leader in early adoption of surgical robots, smart manufacturing robots, and autonomous mobile devices to drive the physical AI marketplaces forward, due in large part to enhanced reimbursement policies for using these technologies and also because there are deep pools of capital in the region.

Many of the leading companies that continue to innovate and scale physical AI are located in North America. Further, advanced regulatory frameworks for healthcare interplay with established partnerships between universities and industry to enable ongoing research and advancement of next-generation physical AI systems.

The region with the fastest growing marketplace for physical AI is region Asia-Pacific, which is fueled by increased industrialization, strong government initiatives and increased investments in healthcare. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving advances in automation in industries such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare which use physical AI technologies.

China, specifically, is rapidly advancing the adoption of robotics in its major industrial and healthcare policies under its“smart factory” and“Made in China 2025” policies. In healthcare, hospitals throughout the Asia-Pacific Marketplace are investing in robotic surgery systems and rehabilitation robots to address the increased demand

WHO's Approach to Artificial Intelligence for Health

Sr. No. Emerging Uses of AI for Health 1. Drug Development 2. Outbreak Prediction 3. Electronic Health Records 4. Cancer Research 5. Traditional Medicine 6. Personalized Healthcare Plans 7. Health Monitoring and Wearables 8. Virtual Health and Care 9. Mental Health

Segmental Insights:

By Surgical Robots:

In 2024, the surgical robots segment of robotic-assisted surgery systems led the category due to the rise in globally preferred minimally invasive procedures and growing comfort level with alternatives in surgical accuracy. Surgical robot-assisted platforms enhance surgeon capabilities while providing improved dexterity, visualization in real-time, and stability during the procedure which all lead to smaller surgical errors associated with complex surgical procedures. Hospitals are heavily investing in these solutions, as they can decrease hospital stays, recovery time, and overall costs of treatment. As studies progress, robotic-assisted platforms will be integrated with more intelligent sensing, autonomous, and predictive analytics further increasing their role in surgeries pertaining to gynecology, urology, cardiology, and general medicine.

The neurosurgical and orthopedic robots segment is predicted to be the highest growth rate segment because of the increasing demand for ultra-precision, image-guided, and minimally invasive surgical interventions involving the neurological system and musculoskeletal disorders. Auto-surgical robots bring unique capabilities to more accurate surgical fidelity to sensitive surgical procedures such as spinal alignment, tumor margin resection, and joint replacement, which can all be determined in clinical outcomes using millimeters as the metric. With new preoperative planning and AI navigational capabilities implemented into these robots with real-time response, these procedures will become an accepted standard in health care that decrease complication risks and improve recovery.

By End Use:

In 2024, hospitals and surgical centers accounted for the largest market share, which illustrates rapid adoption growth of robotic systems connected to AI in both patient care and operational contexts. Hospitals are developing increased capability physical AI technologies: robotic surgical assistants, automated logistics robots and AI imaging; to respond to the urgent need to improve surgical outcomes, reduce errors and streamline operations. As these systems become more widely used, they will help assist clinicians to successfully navigate complex cases while supporting timely diagnosis and clinical decision making with improved accuracy of treatment.

By Category, the end-use rehabilitation and physiotherapy clinics, will experience the fastest growth due to the adoption of AI-enabled exoskeletons, wearable robotics and data-driven therapeutic platforms. With the growing global population who suffer with chronic conditions, mobility barriers and surgery recovery; these clinics are looking at ways to transition to advanced solutions that have a positive impact on individualized therapy and faster recovery times.

Physical AI systems utilized in rehabilitation and physiotherapy have the ability to analyze movement and patterns, respond to levels of resistance and produce real-time feedback for effective, repeatable, and patient-centered treatment. Moreover, the technologies are delivering those experiences to patients in remote and home rehabilitation settings.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Cera, a home healthcare company, raised USD 150 million to scale its AI-driven platform for predictive risk analytics, including fall detection, hospitalization prediction, and personalized patient monitoring.

Physical AI Market Key Players List:



Tempus

PathAI

Cleerly

Owkin

Intuitive Surgical

CMR Surgical

Medtronic

Diligent Robotics

NDR Medical Technology

SWORD Health

Cera Ekso Bionics

Segments Covered in the Report

By Surgical Robotics



Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems (e.g., Da Vinci, Versius)

AI-Powered Laparoscopic Devices

Neurosurgical and Orthopedic Robots Autonomous or Semi-Autonomous Surgical Units

By End Use



Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Clinics

Home Healthcare & Remote Monitoring Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



