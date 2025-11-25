Construction Robots Business Analysis Report 2025: Market To Reach $659.7 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Demolition Robots, Labor Shortage, And Cost Reduction In Robotic Technology
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$261.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$659.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy Global Economic Update Construction Robots: Market Overview & Outlook Construction Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demolition Robots Seek Opportunities Labor Shortage in Construction Industry Drives Adoption of Automation and Robotics Technological Advancements in AI Propel Use of Robotics for Complex Constructions Increasing Focus on Safety Enhances Market Penetration of Construction Robots Cost Reduction in Robotic Technology Generates Demand in the Construction Sector Enhanced Precision and Efficiency through Robotics Strengthens Business Case for Automation Integration of IoT with Construction Robots Expands Addressable Market Opportunities Aging Infrastructure Necessitates Advanced Robotics for Maintenance and Repair Surge in Mega-Projects Sets the Stage for Large-Scale Adoption of Robotics Robotics as a Solution to Rising Construction Costs Spurs Market Growth Advancements in 3D Printing and Robotics Combine to Propel New Construction Techniques Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Becoming Crucial for Human-Robot Worksite Collaboration Enhanced Data Collection by Robots Drives Efficiency in Project Management Rising Urbanization and Smart City Projects Generate Demand for Construction Robots Growth in Modular and Offsite Construction Supports Use of Robotics
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 28 companies featured in this Construction Robots market report
- Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc. Alpine Sales & Rental Corp. Apis Cor Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd. Brokk, Inc. Conjet AB Construction Robotics Cybe Construction BV Cyberdyne, Inc. Ekso Bionics Fastbrick Robotics Ltd. Fujita Corporation Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. Husqvarna AB Komatsu Ltd. MX3D B.V. nLink AS TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH Ying Chuang Building Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Construction Robots Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment