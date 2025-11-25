Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Software Defined Datacenters Emerge To Meet Agility, Elasticity & Scalability Demands, Promising Robust Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|600
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) No Prizes for Guessing the Importance of a Datacenter for Businesses & Why Support Infrastructure Becomes Critical With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation, Datacenters Storm into the Spotlight Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation It's Cloud Datacenters that Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X Times Increase in Remote Working There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2024 So What's Driving Growth in Global IP Traffic. These Interesting Statistical Facts Provide the Answer Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic: Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024 Are Datacenters Prepared for this Onslaught of Data Flood? Here's How Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Can Help Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity? DCIM Evolves From Facilities Management to a Unified IT Management Tool Software-Defined Data Centers Emerge as the Future of Datacenter in this Age of Cloud Computing Software Defined Datacenters Emerge to Meet Agility, Elasticity & Scalability Demands of Modern Computing, Promising Robust Opportunities for Software Defined Compute, Storage & Networking: Global Market for SSDs (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025 Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations A Deep Dive Into Big Data & Its Impact on Datacenters Hyperscale Data Centers Emerge In Response to the Big Data Challenge Rising Incidence of Data Breaches Drives the Focus on Datacenter Security Here's How 5G Will Affect the Structure of Data Centers With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030 With the IoT Ecosystem Exploding, Now is the Time for Datacenters to be IoT Ready Automated Data Centers Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic, Opening Up Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence to Transform Datacenters Into Self-Driven Data Centers Here's How DCIM Can Make a Datacenter Green & This is Brings the Promise of Additional Opportunity in the When Focus on the Environment Will Be Bigger
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 77 companies featured in this Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market report
- Cisco Systems, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Google LLC ABB Ltd. Eaton Corporation PLC HCL Technologies Ltd. Atos SE CommScope, Inc. Amada Co., Ltd. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 2BM Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) Critical Environments Group Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC) Conteg
