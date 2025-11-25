New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Phase 6 Completion With Close To $19M Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is approaching a major milestone as Phase 6 of its presale nears full completion, with nearly $19 million raised and a rapidly expanding community. The project, built around a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, has gained significant traction as development updates and upcoming product timelines reshape expectations around its launch. With demand accelerating and the next pricing stage approaching, investors are closely watching what comes next and why interest continues to rise.







Phase 6 Almost Fully Sold Out

Mutuum Finance's presale is now progressing through Phase 6, where MUTM is offered at $0.035. This phase is approaching full allocation, with only a small portion of tokens left before the presale advances to Phase 7. Once the transition happens, the price will adjust upward to $0.04, marking a 20% increase from the current stage.

Since the start of the presale at $0.01 in Phase 1, MUTM has already gained 250%, and according to the tokenomics, the confirmed launch price of $0.06 marks a 600% increase from its earliest offering. This structured, transparent pricing model has helped fuel consistent demand across each phase.

The project has now raised close to $19 million and surpassed 18,200 holders, reflecting strong participation as Phase 6 approaches its final allocation. The shrinking supply at the current tier signals that fewer tokens remain available at the lowest pricing level before the next increase.

Mutuum Finance Is Building Real Utility

Behind the presale momentum, Mutuum Finance is developing a full lending and borrowing ecosystem designed to simplify decentralized finance. The platform will allow users to lend crypto assets and earn passive income through APY that adjusts based on pool utilization. Higher borrowing demand increases yield for lenders, while lower demand reduces rates - creating an automatically balanced environment.

Borrowers will be able to supply assets like ETH as collateral, allowing them to access liquidity without selling. For example, if a user believes ETH will continue rising in value, they can deposit it into Mutuum, maintain their exposure, and borrow USDT for additional investments or personal needs. It mirrors the strategies used in advanced DeFi platforms but with a simplified interface.

Mutuum's development team recently announced on X that the V1 version of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled for release on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This first version will showcase the core structure of the platform, including interest-bearing mtTokens, collateralized borrowing, liquidity pools, and the initial supported assets such as ETH and USDT.

mtTokens will play an important role across the system. When a user deposits an asset, they receive mtTokens in a 1:1 ratio, and these tokens increase in redeemable value over time as interest accumulates in the pool. They will also be eligible for staking, allowing users to earn MUTM dividends sourced from platform revenue.

Roadmap Progress and Exchange Potential

Mutuum Finance's roadmap includes four major phases. The project has already completed Phase 1, which covered the presale launch, early marketing, initial audits, and foundational setup. The team is now actively developing in Phase 2, which focuses on protocol engineering, front-end and back-end integration, risk parameters, and infrastructure.

According to the roadmap, the platform is planned to go live around the time the token launches. This timing may increase the project's visibility among top-tier exchanges, as fully functioning platforms often gain stronger listing consideration. Early utility typically increases community traction and can support long-term price stability.

Another feature that may positively influence token performance is Mutuum's buy-and-distribute mechanism. A portion of platform fees will be used to purchase MUTM from the open market, and the purchased tokens will be redistributed as dividends to users who stake mtTokens. This creates regular buy pressure and helps reduce selling pressure over time.

Halborn Security Now Reviewing the Protocol

In addition to CertiK's completed verification, Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security has begun reviewing the protocol's finalized lending and borrowing contracts. The code is now under formal analysis, with updates expected as the audit progresses. This additional layer of review strengthens confidence in the platform's long-term reliability as it moves toward the testnet launch.

With Phase 6 nearly 99% sold out, Mutuum Finance is approaching a key transition into the next pricing tier and continuing to advance through its development roadmap. The combination of strong presale participation, a clear product timeline, ongoing security reviews, and a utility-driven model has positioned MUTM as one of the more active early-stage DeFi projects in 2025. As Phase 6 reaches its final moments, investors still have the chance to secure tokens at $0.035, the lowest remaining presale price before the upcoming increase.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

CONTACT: Media Contact J. Weir...