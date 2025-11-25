Tailorcare Forms AI Advisory Board To Advance Value-Based Care Innovation In Musculoskeletal Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading provider of value-based specialty care solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) health, announced the formation of its AI Advisory Board to guide the company's next phase of expansion and innovation. The four newly appointed advisory board members will focus on responsibly integrating artificial intelligence across clinical and operational workflows, ensuring every innovation strengthens human connection, clinical accuracy, and trust at TailorCare.

TailorCare's approach to AI is rooted in responsibility and practicality, prioritizing use cases that improve care team efficiency and elevate patient relationships. This includes predictive modeling to identify at-risk patients earlier, documentation summarization, and data-driven insights that support shared decision-making.

“AI should act as a co-pilot, helping clinicians surface timely insights and make better decisions while keeping people at the center of care,” said Rachel Jiang, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology at TailorCare.“Our advisory board will ensure we apply AI responsibly by enhancing and not replacing human judgment.”

Meet TailorCare's AI Advisory Board



Vibhu Gavini is the Founder of a wellness tech venture and an active startup advisor. He is a seasoned executive with a track record of innovation at Lyft and Amazon (Alexa, Kindle Fire). Vibhu brings deep expertise in generative AI for healthcare, having recently led engineering and data science at Infinitus Systems. He specializes in scaling consumer and enterprise products, personalization, voice AI, and data platforms to serve hundreds of millions of global users.

Fouzi Husaini is Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer at Marqeta, where he leads technology and AI strategy to accelerate the company's platform innovation. He previously served as Vice President of Machine Learning Engineering at Capital One and held technical leadership roles at Amazon focused on Alexa and fraud detection.



Milind Kamkolkar is a healthcare and life sciences technology executive with more than 20 years of experience leading AI and data transformation across biotech, pharma, and venture capital. A former Chief Data Officer at Sanofi and Executive at Novartis, Milind has co-founded and incubated multiple ventures backed by Flagship Pioneering, RA Capital, Arch, and General Catalyst, raising nearly $500 million in funding. He advises boards and CEOs across the AI and biotech sectors and is a frequent speaker at global forums including TEDx and the World Economic Forum. Robert Whiteman is the Founder of Better Future Advisors and an operations and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience in automation and AI. He previously served as a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led digital service operations in North America and advised more than 200 organizations across the private and public sectors. His work spans automation strategy, operational redesign, and AI-enabled product development. Earlier in his career, Robert was a Vice President at Cerberus Capital Management and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt at GE. He is the author of Artificially Human: Making Sense of Automation and AI.

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back, and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients' symptoms, health history, preferences, and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing predictive data and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in choosing and navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn at @TailorCare.

