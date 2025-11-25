Crosslake Fibre Expands Torontonew York Ultra-Low Latency Network Into Equinix (NY11)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre, an international network service provider specializing in high-performance fibre-optic infrastructure, today announced the extension of its network into Equinix NY11, 1400 Federal Blvd, Carteret, NJ. This addition strengthens Crosslake's Toronto–New York portfolio and enhances its position as the leading provider of ultra-low latency network connectivity for market data access and order entry capabilities between Toronto's core financial exchanges, including the TMX, Nasdaq, CSE and CBOE, and Nasdaq's production environment in New Jersey.

The NY11 route addresses the growing demand among financial firms for faster, more resilient, and geographically diverse network pathways between Toronto and New York-two of the most important trading hubs in the region. As financial markets rely increasingly on electronic trading, algorithmic models, and real-time access to liquidity, low-latency connectivity has become critical to maintaining competitive execution across multiple venues.

With the launch of the NY11 route, Crosslake Fibre's Velocity Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) platform now delivers the lowest-latency performance between Toronto and Equinix NY11, enabling financial institutions to move market data efficiently and with deterministic routing. The new route also supports additional physical route diversity, improving network resiliency for firms operating across New York, New Jersey, and the Greater Toronto Area.

“The Equinix NY11 extension strengthens our ability to deliver a comprehensive and resilient network architecture between Toronto and New York while giving financial institutions essential route diversity. This new route adds another strategic endpoint to our Velocity platform and reinforces our commitment to providing high-performance connectivity across major trading markets,” said Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre.

Trading organizations depend on low-latency infrastructure for automated strategies, arbitrage models, and multi-venue execution, where even small variations in latency can affect performance and market positioning. By expanding into NY11, Crosslake offers market participants a second geographically distinct entry point to complement NY4, supporting resiliency mandates and strengthening operational continuity across trading environments.

“Trading desks require both speed and certainty, and our connectivity to NY11 delivers on both. Our Velocity platform now provides traders with the fastest network connectivity in the market between Toronto and 1400 Federal Boulevard,” said Fergus Innes, Chief Commercial Officer at Crosslake Fibre.

About Crosslake Fibre:

Crosslake Fibre is an international provider of ultra-low latency fibre-optic transport, specializing in resilient, high-performance network infrastructure across North America and Europe. Its CrossChannel system is the first new subsea cable in over 20 years to connect London and Paris, designed to meet the needs of financial services firms, enterprises, carriers and hyperscale providers. With its proprietary submarine routes, Crosslake Fibre delivers physically diverse and high-capacity connectivity where performance and resilience are critical. Visit for more information.

