Education Above All Foundation Advances Digital Rights, Education Access, And Green Entrepreneurship

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, continued its participation at the 12th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE 12) with three sessions on digital dignity, higher education access for displaced youth, and the future of green entrepreneurship. Through these sessions, EAA Foundation reinforced its commitment to ensuring equitable, innovative, and human-centred learning environments that empower young people and strengthen community resilience.

The day opened with the session“From Data to Dignity: Technology and the Right to Education,” jointly led by the Educate A Child (EAC) and Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) programmes, alongside the Innovation Development. The discussion explored how digital technologies, AI-driven tools, and ethical data systems can protect learners' rights, monitor attacks on education, and expand access to inclusive and secure learning environments. The session highlighted EAA's growing partnerships with UNICEF and UNDP, aimed at advancing data-driven approaches that uphold dignity, privacy, and equity in education.

The session featured Frank Van Cappelle, Head of the UNICEF Global Learning Innovation Hub, Biplove Choudhary, UNDP Technical Representative and Head of Office in Doha, and Christina Wille, Founder and Director of Insecurity Insight, and originator of the Aid in Danger Project and SiND Database. The discussion was moderated by Noor Muhammad, EAC Monitoring & Evaluation Director.

EAA Foundation Strategy, Policy, and Research Directorate and Al Fakhoora Programme jointly led“From Camps to Campuses: Policy, Partnerships and Pathways for Higher Education Access,” a session that examined global models enabling displaced and refugee youth, especially women, to access higher education and transition from crisis to university learning. Drawing on insights from IIE, NAFSA, IAFOR, and EAA's Public Policy Observatory, the discussion underscored the role of higher education in restoring dignity, expanding opportunity, and building long-term resilience for communities affected by forced migration.

The panel included Prof. Joseph Haldane, Chairman and CEO of the International Academic Forum (IAFOR), Dr. Fanta Aw, Executive Director and CEO of NAFSA, Association of International Educators, Jonah Kokodyniak, Executive Vice President for Program Development and Partner Services at the Institute of International Education (IIE), and Dr. Jaana Nogueira, Research Coordinator at FGV. The session was moderated by Dr. Savo Heleta, a contributor to the EAA Public Policy Observatory.



The final EAA Foundation session of Day Two,“Future Ready: AI, Education and Green Entrepreneurship for Youth,” led by the Silatech Programme, examined how digital transformation and climate-oriented innovation are reshaping the future of work. The discussion explored how AI can drive youth economic empowerment while enabling climate-responsive solutions and opening new pathways for green entrepreneurship. The session highlighted the importance of equipping young people with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in rapidly evolving labour markets.

The session featured Mana Al-Ansari, Chief Economic Empowerment Officer at the Education Above All Foundation, Arnauld Ventura, Managing Partner at Gojo Inc., Francesco d'Ovidio, ILO Country Director for Qatar, Dr. Nadi Albino, Deputy Director of UNICEF's Generation Unlimited and Noora Abdulrahman Al Thani, EAA Youth Advocate. The discussion was moderated by Patience Rusare, Senior Media Specialist for Communications and Engagement at EAA Foundation.

Mana Al-Ansari, Chief Economic Empowerment Officer at the Education Above All Foundation, said: "Our sessions highlight the essence of our mission at Education Above All Foundation: ensuring that technology, higher education, and economic opportunity work together to protect the right to learn and to empower young people. Through sessions such as From Data to Dignity, From Camps to Campuses, and Future Ready, we are showcasing real solutions that help vulnerable learners access safe digital environments, transition into universities, and move from learning to earning. These discussions reflect our belief that human values must guide innovation, and that education remains the most powerful tool to build resilient, inclusive, and future-ready societies."

Through its Day Two sessions at WISE 12, the Education Above All Foundation strengthened its global mission to champion inclusive, human-centred, and innovative education. By advancing digital rights, expanding higher-education pathways, and promoting climate-resilient entrepreneurship, EAA Foundation continues to empower youth, especially those most marginalised, to access opportunities, build resilience, and shape a future of possibility.