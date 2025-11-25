UAE: Gaza Journalist, Top Hostage Mediator Among Guests At Emirates Literature Festival

From a writer portraying the horrors of Gaza and Emirati poets sharing the history of the land to TikTok sensations and award-winning authors, the next edition of Emirates Literature Festival (ELF) promises something for everyone.

The full line-up and programme list of the annual festival was announced at a glittering festival held at the Theater of Digital Art at Madinat Jumeirah on Tuesday.

Gazan photojournalist Plestia Aqad, who recently penned the book Eyes of Gaza, will be on two panel discussions at the festival. She will discuss her experience bearing witness and capturing the stories of one of the most documented wars in history. Meanwhile, international literary sensation RF Kuang will be discussing the recurring themes in her work.

Slated to be held from January 21 to 27, 2026, the 17th edition of ELF will be a tribute to the universal human journey, according to its organisers. CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Ahlam Bolooki, said the festival has hosted more than 2,500 authors, attracted nearly half a million attendees, inspired over a million children, and led to more than 30 initiatives.

Emirati writers

Emirati poet Shamma Al Bastaki will bring her debut collection House to House - which will take readers through the stories of old Dubai spanning from 1940 to 1980s. It will capture the ordinary details of daily life around the Dubai Creek where people made community, took care of each other's babies and businesses, and witnessed the city's incredible metamorphosis.

Award-winning Emirati author Salha Obaid will host an afternoon tea session to celebrate the launch of the English translation of her acclaimed novel 'Circle of Spice', which was long-listed for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

Children's author and early years' educator Ebtisam Al-Beiti will have a reading and puppet show of her latest book 'Fly, Red, Fly!'. The sequel to her picture book 'A Dragon Called Blue', the latest creation will take children on an adventure of self-discovery and perseverance.

Special events

Emmy award-winning Indian comedian Vir Das will host a special one-night only conversation discussing his much-awaited memoir 'The Oustider'. He will discuss his experiences of his childhood living between India and Nigeria, washing dishes in Chicago and how he navigated the Indian entertainment industry.

One of the world's top hostage and crisis negotiator, Scott Walker has faced pirates, cybercriminals, and kidnappers during his career. During his session in Dubai, Walker will reveal the communication techniques that diffuse danger, build trust, and turn the tide in any high-stake situation.

Writing coach Greg Mosse will conduct a comprehensive two-day course that will teach wannabe-writers how to develop and structure a novel with plot, characters, locations, suspense, and clever endings.

An evening honoring Egyptian singer and actress Umm Kulthoum's timeless legacy will revive her vibrant presence through reimagined melodies, visuals, and fresh interpretations.