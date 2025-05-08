Egypt, Qatar Reaffirm Joint Mediation Efforts Amid Escalating Gaza Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid the unprecedented escalation in the Gaza Strip, Qatar and Egypt have reaffirmed their joint mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, seeking to end the war and address the deepening humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the two countries emphasized that their mediation efforts are“ongoing, consistent, and rooted in a unified vision” aimed at halting the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The statement underscored the goal of achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and warned against attempts to undermine the mediation process through misinformation or political manipulation.

“Attempts to sow division among brothers through misinformation, distortion, or media escalation will not succeed,” the statement read, reaffirming the countries' full coordination with the United States toward securing a lasting agreement that safeguards civilians and ends the bloodshed.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed that mediation efforts continue despite the escalating complexity of the situation. He pushed back against criticism from within Israel, labelling it a product of“internal political polarization,” and reiterated that Qatar is internationally recognized as an impartial mediator.

Al-Ansari pointed to contradictions in Israeli leadership, noting the divergence between President Isaac Herzog's praise of Qatar's mediation and more hostile rhetoric from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.“We are fully aware of which parties are obstructing the path to an agreement,” he said, adding that several opportunities to reach a ceasefire have been deliberately thwarted.

Meanwhile, the conflict on the ground intensified. On Wednesday, Hamas accused Israeli forces of committing a“new barbaric massacre” after an airstrike hit a crowded restaurant in western Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens, including women and children. The group condemned the attack as part of a broader campaign of“systematic genocide” that includes targeting civilian shelters and food distribution centres.

Calling for urgent international intervention, Hamas accused the global community of a“suspicious silence” and urged Arab and Islamic nations to escalate support for Palestinians through mass mobilization and diplomatic pressure.

In a related development, 55 international humanitarian and aid organizations-including Oxfam, Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council-issued a joint statement condemning new Israeli restrictions on NGO registration and operations. They warned the measures jeopardize humanitarian access and violate international law.

Additionally, six European nations-including Spain, Ireland, and Norway-voiced strong opposition to Israel's plans to expand its military control in Gaza, warning that any demographic or territorial changes would breach international law. Spain called for immediate action at the United Nations to halt the war.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 38 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured in the past 24 hours. Since fighting resumed on 18 March, the death toll has reached 2,545, with 6,856 wounded. Since the war began in October 2023, a staggering 52,653 people have been killed and 118,897 injured-marking one of the deadliest chapters in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Separately, Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released footage showing what it claimed was a complex ambush against Israeli soldiers and military vehicles near Al-Zahraa Mosque in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood of Gaza. The operation is reportedly part of a broader campaign dubbed“Gates of Hell.”