Chubarov: World Unsure How To Handle Aggressor In UN Security Council

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The world does not know how to handle an aggressor in order to end the war, so it starts proposing compromises that go against international law - including Ukraine giving up its territory.

Refat Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, said this during an interview with Ihor Dolhov on Ukrinform's YouTube channel .

"I think one of the reasons we're hearing all these inappropriate and unacceptable proposals - suggesting that peace or a ceasefire could be achieved by Ukraine surrendering territory - is that the world, including the international community and the leading powers, simply doesn't know how to act when the aggressor is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals," he said. "In such a situation, some people think it's easier to ignore international law entirely - even if doing so could lead to complete chaos, where the rule of law is replaced by the rule of force."

Chubarov also added: "When we hear certain politicians close to the newly elected U.S. president publicly say that Ukraine might have to give up territory to achieve peace, it shows weakness, a lack of resolve, and a desire to secure peace at any cost - but that kind of peace would only be temporary."

"I can't say whether they understand that or not. But by ignoring other rights, destroying the UN Charter, disregarding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and turning a blind eye to the rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people - I really hope what we're seeing is just a phase where certain politicians are testing the waters. And only a firm, clear stance on our part will stop them from ultimately undermining international law and allowing discussions about Ukraine giving up territory," Chubarov concluded.

Chubarov earlier stated that the Mejlis does not recognize Russia's de facto control over Crimea.