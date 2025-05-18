Chubarov: World Unsure How To Handle Aggressor In UN Security Council
Refat Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, said this during an interview with Ihor Dolhov on Ukrinform's YouTube channel .
"I think one of the reasons we're hearing all these inappropriate and unacceptable proposals - suggesting that peace or a ceasefire could be achieved by Ukraine surrendering territory - is that the world, including the international community and the leading powers, simply doesn't know how to act when the aggressor is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals," he said. "In such a situation, some people think it's easier to ignore international law entirely - even if doing so could lead to complete chaos, where the rule of law is replaced by the rule of force."Read also: Umerov: Everyone who commits crimes against humanity must face justice
Chubarov also added: "When we hear certain politicians close to the newly elected U.S. president publicly say that Ukraine might have to give up territory to achieve peace, it shows weakness, a lack of resolve, and a desire to secure peace at any cost - but that kind of peace would only be temporary."
"I can't say whether they understand that or not. But by ignoring other rights, destroying the UN Charter, disregarding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and turning a blind eye to the rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people - I really hope what we're seeing is just a phase where certain politicians are testing the waters. And only a firm, clear stance on our part will stop them from ultimately undermining international law and allowing discussions about Ukraine giving up territory," Chubarov concluded.
Chubarov earlier stated that the Mejlis does not recognize Russia's de facto control over Crimea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment