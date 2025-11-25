Big 5 Global Opens In Dubai As Industry Hails Defining Era Of Innovation In Construction And Urban Development



'We have strengthened the readiness of the construction sector by updating regulatory frameworks, enabling the use of environmentally friendly building materials and expanding the adoption of smart technologies,' MoEI tells Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit

During a panel discussion focused on unlocking the power of geospatial data at the GeoWorld Summit, delegates hear that in Dubai the focus is always on balancing governance with quality of life Day one product showcases include agentic AI ecosystems and a graphene-reinforced luxury concrete block with 24-karat gold finish

The 46th edition of Big 5 Global opened its doors today at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together international exhibitors, buyers and industry leaders for four days of product showcases, knowledge sharing and on-site collaboration, catering to the region's $9.18 trillion construction projects pipeline (Source: Ventures Onsite). Day one set the pace with active halls, packed sessions and strong participation across all features.

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure delivers opening keynote

Industry leaders, economists and policymakers converged at the Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit to examine how markets are shifting and what it will take to keep construction supply chains resilient.

Delivering the opening keynote for the summit was His Excellency Eng Yousif Abdalla, Assistant Undersecretary for Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, who highlighted how cooperation between public and private sectors remains essential to delivering projects that support economic diversification and national resilience.

“In the United Arab Emirates, we are committed to promoting the adoption of modern technologies in the construction sector and enabling a regulatory and economic environment that keeps pace with this progress,” he said.“We also encourage the use of environmentally friendly building materials, smart construction technologies and advanced data analytics in project management.

“Big 5 Global comes at a critical moment, as countries and institutions move towards smarter cities, more resilient infrastructure and projects that are more efficient in their use of resources and energy. Here, Big 5 Global plays a vital role as a global meeting point that brings together experts, innovators and companies to showcase advanced engineering solutions, exchange expertise and develop partnerships that support the transition toward a more sustainable and adaptable built environment."

'A defining era of industrial innovation'

In the opening executive dialogue, Asam Hussain, CEO of Arabian Gulf Steel Industries, joined Dr Nicholas Fearnley, Global Head of Construction Forecasting at Oxford Economics, for a candid assessment of the steel industry's outlook. Their conversation addressed global demand trends, the shift towards low-carbon production models, and how locally sourced materials help reduce exposure to geopolitical and economic risks.

“Verified Net Zero steel gives developers' clarity on material choices,” Hussain said.“AGSI's traceable, locally sourced production offers among the lowest-carbon performance globally and supports reliable supply as regional construction needs grow.”

Angela Pernsteiner, Visionary Founder of Würth Professional Solutions, highlighted how transformational leadership and multi-generational business models are shaping new approaches to process efficiency, market positioning and strategic partnerships.

"The Middle East is entering a defining era of industrial innovation, and both the UAE and Würth Professional Solutions share a bold vision for its future,” said Pernsteiner.“With Würth Professional Solutions, we are not just expanding our footprint, we are investing in the region's long-term success.

“The UAE offers a dynamic growth environment, and we bring heritage, global expertise, and applied solutions to unlock its full potential. Our family believes in building solutions that empower industries with precision, reliability, and future-ready engineering. Big 5 Global marks an important milestone in this journey, demonstrating how shared vision and strategic collaboration can drive innovation and lasting impact."

Additional contributions throughout the day came from senior representatives of the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure South Africa, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the Italian Trade Agency and Abu Dhabi's DMT and ADPIC, highlighting themes of diversification and long-term planning.

GeoWorld Summit discuss data governance

At the GeoWorld Summit, experts examined governance frameworks for geospatial data and the standards required for responsible use over the next decade. Key topics included data privacy, accuracy, interoperability, regulatory alignment and how AI and machine learning can support better decision-making.

Speaking on a panel session entitled Unlocking the Power of Geospatial Data: A Governance Framework for the Next Decade, Eng Maitha Al Nuaimi, Director of GIS Centre at Dubai Municipality, directly addressed the attending delegates, making it clear that the goal is always to improve the quality of life in the emirate while ensuring data security. Governance, she said, should never negatively affect quality of life, but rather enhance it regardless of whether that is for employees, residents, or visitors.

Eng Heba Matar Khalifa Alnofeli, Head of Asset Registry and Governance Section at Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), added that data is fuel and the quality and safety of that data is key.

Product launches and exhibitor highlights

Day one also showcased a range of new products across building materials, smart technologies, tools, HVACR systems and finishing solutions. Exhibitors reported strong engagement from buyers seeking practical solutions that support cost efficiency, sustainability and project delivery.

GIM Black & Gold, exhibiting for the first time, is displaying their graphene-reinforced luxury concrete block with 24-karat gold finish this week. Designed for architectural icons and exclusive projects, Dr Vivek Koncherry, CEO, Graphene Innovations Manchester Ltd, called the launch of GIM Black & Gold Flooring at Big 5 Global“a milestone” for the luxury materials market.

“This patented 24k gold legacy surface delivers true uniqueness, scientific depth, and material excellence, perfectly aligned with the Middle East's drive for innovation and iconic design. To preserve exclusivity, access will be limited.”

Another new-to-market launch comes from Verosoft, a global provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. EAM is showcasing its latest innovation, mobiMentor AI, which is an agentic AI ecosystem designed to autonomously execute maintenance tasks, automate workflows, and support technicians with real-time, context-aware insights.

Rounding off the day one product showcases was PlanRadar, a digital platform helping transform construction and real estate workflows by combining task management, reporting, and AI-powered insights. At Big 5 Global 2025, the company is showcasing SiteView 360°, its AI Assistant for automated reporting, reality capture and visual documentation and instant audit-ready reports designed for QA/QC, inspections, and regulatory compliance.

“The opening day of Big 5 Global has certainly set the tone for the 2025 edition, spotlighting how industry transformation and the increasing adoption of technology and artificial intelligence is reshaping the way cities across the world are conceptualized, designed and built,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Big 5 Global runs until Thursday, 27 November, at Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming industry professionals daily from 10am to 6pm. Registration remains open on-site.

