Mysterious Deaths In Kathua: Bereaved Family Starts Hunger Strike

Kathua (J&K)- Nearly nine months after the mysterious death of three relatives, some members of their bereaved families on Tuesday started an indefinite hunger strike, accusing the police and the administration of failing to ensure justice.

They demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for an impartial investigation.

Bodies of Varun Singh (15) of Dehota, his uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40) were recovered from a waterfall in Ishu Nallah in the remote Malhar area, three days after they went missing on March 5 while going for a marriage ceremony.

Three members of the grieving families, led by Chamail Singh, who lost his son and brother in the incident, sat on an indefinite hunger strike inside the premises of Shiv Temple in Malhar area of Kathua district.

The protest commenced after a 'havan' (special prayer) for the deceased, with locals of Madoon, Deota, Machhedi, Lohai and Kund villages joining the grieving families to press for an impartial probe into the incident.

“The delay amounts to denial of justice,” Singh said, vowing to continue the struggle until the truth comes out and the guilty are punished.