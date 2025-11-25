Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
55/2025・Trifork Group: Financial Calendar 2026


2025-11-25 09:02:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 November 2025

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 55/2025


Financial Calendar 2026

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2026.

Q4 & Annual Report 2025 27 February 2026
Annual General Meeting 2026 17 April 2026
Q1 Report 2026 5 May 2026
Q2 & Half-Year Report 2026 17 August 2026
Q3 Report 2026 30 October 2026


Financial reports are expected to be released around 07:00 CET on the specified dates.


Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm
Group Investment Director
...
+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees across 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
Learn more at trifork.

