Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research Convenes Global Leaders For Landmark Clinic Alliance Meeting And Sarcoidosis Biomarker Summit

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) brought together more than 40 leading clinicians and researchers from around the world for two landmark events: the inaugural in-person clinician meeting of the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance (FSR-GSCA ) and the FSR Sarcoidosis Biomarker Summit. Together, these gatherings marked a pivotal step forward in global collaboration to improve sarcoidosis diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.

The day opened with remarks from FSR President and CEO, Mary McGowan, followed by a keynote address from Dr. Scott Silvers of EBSCO Information Services, who shared insights on the creation of an AI-powered, clinician-accessible repository to drive collaboration across the FSR-GSCA network. Breakout sessions led by FSR-GSCA leaders explored strategies to enhance multidisciplinary care, engage community clinicians, and strengthen patient-centered decision-making.

“The Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance assembled multiple researchers, diverse healthcare professionals, and patient advocates to exchange ideas. The vigorous engagement of its members was inspirational and will, no doubt, lead to improved clinical care and outcomes,” said Dr. Elliott Crouser of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, a member of the FSR-GSCA, reflecting on the significance of the meeting.









The FSR Sarcoidosis Biomarker Summit followed the FSR-GSCA meeting, gathering 34 participants representing 27 institutions to address the evolving landscape of biomarker research in sarcoidosis. The event featured a keynote address from Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, MD, DFAPA, MFPM, former Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer, who highlighted the importance of patient-centered perspectives in drug development and precision medicine.

“The key question for this room is, how do we make the data meaningful not just for 20 of the patients, or 100 of the patients, but for ALL the patients we want to serve” said Dr. Lewis-Hall.

Throughout the day, participants discussed gaps and challenges in current biomarker development and shared strategies to translate lessons from related diseases. A consensus emerged around the need for a balanced roadmap that supports both organ-specific and phenotype-based markers to capture the full heterogeneity of sarcoidosis.

FSR is compiling key insights from both meetings and will publish white papers summarizing findings and recommendations for broader distribution. FSR is planning follow-up workshops for 2026 and launching virtual biomarker working groups to formalize a strategic roadmap for future research.

“These meetings were more than just a milestone; they were a turning point,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR.“The collaboration, passion, and shared expertise in the room will directly translate into better tools, resources, and outcomes for patients around the world. The insights gathered here are laying the groundwork for the next phase of FSR's global impact.”

These initiatives are made possible through the partnership and support of our sponsors, especially our Gold Sponsor, Amgen.

Clinicians and researchers interested in learning more about the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and FSR's efforts to accelerate sarcoidosis research can learn more at under the Medical Community tab.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease of unknown causes characterized by the formation of granulomas-tiny clumps of inflammatory cells-in one or more organs of the body. Sarcoidosis affects the lungs in approximately 90% of cases, but it can affect almost any organ in the body and in more advanced or chronic cases can impact multiple organs at the same time. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $9 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit .

