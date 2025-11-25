High Yield Multifamily Portfolio Heads To Auction In Growing Broome County Market

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors announces the upcoming online auction of a four building multifamily portfolio located at 1606 to 1608 Tracy Street and 408 to 410 Roosevelt Avenue in Endicott, New York. This well positioned, income producing portfolio offers investors a strong blend of in place performance and meaningful upside in one of Broome County's most active rental markets. The auction will run from December 15 to December 17 on Ten-X.

Together, the assets include 30 apartments across four mid rise buildings situated on contiguous lots totaling 0.73 acres, with a combined footprint of 22,752 square feet. Current occupancy stands at 73%. More than $278,000 in capital improvements have been completed over the past several years, including unit renovations, upgraded appliances, HVAC and water heater replacements, flooring, painting, and targeted roof repairs. A new owner will be able to complete remaining unit upgrades and benefit from continued rent growth throughout the submarket.

The properties sit within a rapidly developing corridor supported by new industrial activity, including a solar manufacturing facility. The region is also positioned for further economic expansion following the award of a 160 million dollar research and development grant for central New York. Tenants benefit from the site's convenient access to NYS Route 26, Interstate 86, and Route 434, along with proximity to a dense lineup of national retailers such as Walmart Supercenter, Lowe's, Target, Sam's Club, CVS, PetSmart, Starbucks, Outback Steakhouse, and Chili's. Nearby recreation includes En Joie Golf Club, Binghamton Country Club, and Traditions at the Glen.

Market conditions continue to favor multifamily investment. The Greater Binghamton Multifamily Submarket reports a vacancy rate of 5.7% and a 5 year annual average rent growth of 3.5%. More than 86,000 residents live within a five mile radius, with over 42% renting their homes. No new multifamily inventory has been delivered during the past year, supporting the performance of renovated housing options such as these. Liquidity remains strong with 26 multifamily sales and $26.8 million dollars in sales volume recorded over the past twelve months.

This portfolio presents an opportunity to acquire a high yield multifamily investment with substantial value add potential in a supply constrained and steadily expanding market.

Interested bidders are encouraged to register early. For more information, property tours, or to register for the auction, click here.

Auction Date: December 15 -17, 2025

