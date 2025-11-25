Gibson Energy To Host Investor Day On December 2, 2025
Members of Gibson's senior executive team will provide an update on the Company's strategy, operations, recent developments and long-term plan.
Date: December 2, 2025
Time: 8:30am Eastern Time (6:30am Mountain Time)
Webcast: Presentation slides and supporting materials will be posted in the Investor Centre
About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
For further information, please contact:Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: ... Media
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: ...
