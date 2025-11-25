Ragic Shortlisted In The 2025/26 Cloud Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

COVINA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragic has been shortlisted in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards program in the Most Innovative use of Data and Cloud Innovator of the Year category.



Operated by the international awards body of the same name, The Cloud Awards has been celebrating the leaders in cloud computing for 15 years. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The program spans multiple areas of cloud computing. Specific solutions for security, CRM, and ERP, or wider expertise in SaaS, AI and IoT are all celebrated. Engineering excellence in cloud infrastructures, hybrid or multi-cloud environments, or PaaS is also rewarded, as are organizations at the top of their game in workplace culture, customer strategy, or project delivery.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said:“We're very pleased to reveal the shortlist for the 15th annual Cloud Awards. These awards are the home of worldwide recognition in the cloud computing industry, and the organizations that have reached this year's shortlist, including Ragic, are shining examples of those that are leading the industry forward through innovation and hard work.

“This year's awards promises to be an intriguing contest across all of the categories. The judges for the next stage of the awards are very excited to begin assessing the shortlist, and we look forward to finding out who will be named as finalists.”

“Being named finalists for both the Most Innovative Use of Data and Cloud Innovator of the Year categories in the 2025/26 Cloud Awards is truly exciting for our team,” said Jeff Kuo, CEO of Ragic.“This recognition reflects the hard work we've put in over the past year and affirms the direction we're pursuing. We're excited to move forward in the awards process and extend our congratulations to the other nominees.”



The program will now begin its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a selection of finalists in each category. Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 December 2025, with the final winners revealed in January 2026.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2026, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit:

The FinTech Awards and The Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing technologies and cybersecurity respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday, 23 January, 2026.

About Ragic

Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background, who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease. Ragic AI is a giant step forward in realizing Ragic's mission to allow anyone, regardless of their coding or technical experience and expertise, to build sophisticated databases.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit .

Contact

Michele Nachum

Senior Media Specialist

Firecracker PR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at