Old Corrugated Container Market Size, Segments And Regional Data (NA/EU/APAC/LA/MEA) 2025-2035

Segment Outlook

Grade Insights

Why did the OCC 12 Segment Dominate the Old Corrugated Container Market in 2024?

Due to a combination of high need driven by e-commerce, its cost-effectiveness, and even the global target for sustainability and recycling. Meanwhile, double-sorted OCC is a higher-quality grade as it is more consistently processed and sorted, contributing to a cleaner and more valuable end-product for paper mills. Because of its consistent quality, OCC 12 has thus historically been more resilient to expense fluctuations compared to lower grades of OCC.

The OCC 11 segment is growing fastest in the market during the forecast period. Due to the increase in e-commerce, which creates a huge volume of utilized cardboard for packaging, and a worldwide push for sustainability which favors recycled materials such as OCC. Other key drivers involve the cost-effectiveness of OCC compared to many virgin materials and the increased need for packaging across numerous consumer goods industries.

As industries such as food, beverages, and electronics expand, so does the requirement for sturdy and reliable packaging, which OCC offers. Innovations in pulping, sorting, and logistics are making the recovery and thus, processing of OCC more efficient together with cost-effective.

Source Insights

Why did the Retail Segment dominate the Old Corrugated Container Market in 2024?

Due to the massive need for versatile, durable, and even cost-effective packaging. This requirement is driven by the demand for strong shipping boxes, the impulse for customizable and brand-improving unboxing experiences, along with the push for sustainable and even recyclable materials such as corrugated cardboard. Corrugated boxes are a highly cost-effective packaging solution because of their efficient usage of materials and compatibility with automated packing systems, that also lowers labor expenses.

End-use Insights

Why did the Food & Beverage Segment dominate the Old Corrugated Container Market in 2024?

This is due to a high and consistent requirement for packaging that is cost-effective, durable, lightweight, and even protective for transport and storage. This is thus driven by e-commerce growth, consumer need for sustainable packaging, and also the industry's ability to leverage corrugated boxes for product branding, hygiene, and even shipping efficiency. The growth of online grocery shopping, along with food delivery services, has created an increase in demand for durable packaging to guarantee products arrive safely at consumers' homes.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Old Corrugated Container Industry

In March 2024, DS Smith started Carriers," boxes produced from old corrugated containers, providing consumers with a convenient and sustainable packaging solution for everyday grocery shopping. These solutions are for supermarkets that are replacing plastic bags.



Top Companies in the Old Corrugated Container Market & Their Offerings:



Smurfit Kappa Group: Provides integrated paper and packaging solutions, heavily utilizing Old Corrugated Container (OCC) to manufacture new containerboard and corrugated boxes.

Kruger Inc.: Collects and processes significant amounts of OCC to produce 100% recycled lightweight containerboard and other paper products.

International Paper: A vertically integrated company that collects, processes, and reuses millions of tons of OCC annually to make new paper and packaging products.

RecycleMax: Operates as a recycling specialist, focusing on the collection, sorting, and brokerage of OCC materials to supply mills and other end-users.

Gabriel Container Co.: Specializes in manufacturing corrugated boxes, making them a direct buyer and consumer of OCC as a raw material.

WestRock Company: A major packaging solutions provider and a significant consumer of OCC, which it uses to produce new containerboard through its extensive mill network.

DS Smith Plc: A global packaging company that relies on OCC as a key raw material, operating integrated recycling services to collect and re-pulp fiber for new boxes.

Sonoco Products Company: Uses high levels of recycled fiber from post-consumer content like OCC to produce new packaging, such as rigid paper containers.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited: Involved in collecting, sorting, and processing recyclables, including OCC, and supplying these materials to paper mills.

Royal Oak Recycling: Collects and processes OCC, which it then sells as a raw material to manufacturers for use in creating new paper and cardboard products.

Green Recycling Ltd.: Processes and trades various recyclable materials, including OCC, collecting and preparing them for sale to manufacturers of paper and packaging. Allan Company: A recycling business involved in the collection, processing, and sale of recovered fiber, such as OCC, for use in the manufacturing of new paper products.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Grade



OCC 11

OCC 12 WX-OCC



By Source



Retail

Household Manufacturing Facilities



By End-use



Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Home Care

Logistics & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Chemical & Fertilizer Others (Agriculture, Automotive)



By Region



North America:



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:



Western Europe





Germany





Italy





France





Netherlands





Spain





Portugal





Belgium





Ireland





UK





Iceland





Switzerland





Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Austria



Russia & Belarus



Türkiye



Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:



GCC Countries



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Qatar



Kuwait



Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt Rest of MEA

