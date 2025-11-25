Old Corrugated Container Market Size, Segments And Regional Data (NA/EU/APAC/LA/MEA) 2025-2035
Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global old corrugated container marketRequest Research Report Built Around Your Goals: ...
What is Meant by Old Corrugated Container?Old corrugated container (OCC) generally refers to used, unbleached, and even unwaxed cardboard boxes with a ruffled inner layer, mostly collected for recycling and repulping. This material is the main component for new paper products such as boxes, kraft paper, and a few other packaging solutions
Its significance is driven by the expansion of e-commerce, which increases the need for packaging, and even by cost-effectiveness compared to virgin materials. The market's importance is also shaped by government policies favoring recycling and even technological advancements that enhance processing efficiency.
Key Government Initiatives for the Old Corrugated Container Industry:
- Recycled Content Mandates: These regulations require a minimum percentage of recycled fiber in new paper and cardboard products to directly increase demand for OCC as a raw material. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Schemes: EPR policies shift the financial and operational responsibility for managing end-of-life packaging from municipalities to the producers, which drives investment in better collection and recycling systems. National Recycling Strategies: Governments develop comprehensive national strategies and action plans to address systemic challenges in recycling infrastructure, improve material purity, and create stable domestic markets for recycled materials. Circular Economy Frameworks: Broader governmental frameworks encourage circularity by promoting the 4Rs (refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle) and sustainable product design, creating a favorable regulatory environment for the OCC industry. Domestic Manufacturing Incentives: Initiatives like India's 'Make in India' program aim to boost local production and strengthen domestic supply chains for paper and packaging, supporting the entire local industry, including OCC.
What are the Latest Trends in the Old Corrugated Container Market?
Increased Adoption of Advanced Recycling Technologies and Automation
Advanced technologies, including enhanced sorting, improved pulping, and automation, enhance recovery rates and even improve fiber quality. Thus, automation in manufacturing reduces expenses and increases manufacturing speed to meet demand. Advanced recycling technologies manufacture higher-quality recycled fiber, making it a more viable raw material for the latest packaging. Automated sorting and even pulping processes can raise the speed and effectiveness of recycling operations, propelling recovery rates and lowering costs.
Price Volatility and Stabilization
After a significant price plunge in late 2024, OCC prices stabilized in early 2025 as mills restocked in anticipation of winter supply issues. While prices have been "all over the place," some observers expect a return to a more "normal" price curve in 2025, with steady demand from international markets like Southeast Asia and India helping to stabilize values.
What Potentiates the Growth of the Old Corrugated Container Industry?
Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions
This is driven by consumer demand along with regulatory pressure for eco-friendly alternatives, the recyclability and biodegradability of corrugated cardboard, and its cost-effectiveness compared to a few materials. Meanwhile, corrugated containers are made from recycled paper and are also 100% recyclable as well as biodegradable, making them a preferred option over non-renewable materials such as plastic. This works with the principles of a circular economy, thus, where materials are reused to decrease waste.
More Insights of Towards Packaging:
- Barrier Coatings for Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Trade Analysis Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Trends, Segments, Regional Insights (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Key Players, Value Chain, Trade & Supplier Analysis Bulky Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segments, Companies, Competitive Analysis, Value Chain & Trade Analysis 2025-2035 U.S. Rigid Packaging Market Size, Trends, Key Segments, and Dynamics with Manufacturers and Suppliers Data High-Barrier Packaging Films Market Size, Trends, Key Segments, and Regional Dynamics with Manufacturers and Suppliers Data High-Speed Bottle Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Trade & Value Chain Analysis, 2025-2035 Upcycled Materials in Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Regional Outlook (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Segmentation, Competitive Landscape U.S. 503A Compounding Pharmacy Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Rigid Substrate Market Size, Regional Outlook (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Trends, Segments, Competitive Landscape, Value Chain & Trade Analysis Oxygen Barrier Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segments, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape & Value Chain Analysis Adhesives for Primary Labelling Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Value Chain & Trade Analysis Squeeze and Semi-Squeeze Bottles Market Size, Trends, Segments, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape & Trade Analysis 2025–2035 Consumer Packaging Labels Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, and Value Chain Assessment Pressure-Sensitive Labelling Solutions for Pharmaceutical Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Value Chain Analysis Medical Fluids Packaging Solutions Market Size, Trends, Segmentation Insights, Regional Outlook, and Competitive Landscape Report North America High-Barrier Packaging Films Market Size, Global Trends Segments, Companies & Competitive Landscape Analysis
Regional Analysis
Who is the Leader in the Old Corrugated Container Market?
Asia Pacific contributes to the market because of its vast manufacturing base, growing e-commerce sector, and even rapid industrialization, all of which generate a high requirement for packaging. An expanding middle class with raised disposable income leads to a major consumption of packaged goods, from food and beverages to few personal care and electronics. Urban growth, as well as the development of modern logistics networks, warehousing, along transportation systems, support industrial expansion and facilitate the movement of goods that need packaging.
China Old Corrugated Container Market TrendsChina's market is impacted by strong domestic need for recycled pulp, along with aggressive investment in its own forestry and even virgin fiber, and fluctuating global need for paper packaging
India Market TrendsIndia's market is undergoing significant growth potential, propelled by the booming e-commerce, food and beverage, and personal care sectors. Key trends involve a shift towards eco-friendly packaging
How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Old Corrugated Container Industry?
North America has seen numerous new or converted recycled containerboard mills come online, including facilities by Cascades, Domtar, along Pratt Industries, which have added remarkable domestic OCC consumption capacity. Moreover, these mills are actively seeking raw material, contributing to the high need and competition for available tons. Thus, increasingly stringent government regulations on plastic waste in the U.S. and Canada, combined with growing consumer environmental knowledge, have prompted brands to accept eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging
U.S. Old Corrugated Container Market TrendsU.S. market trends for old corrugated containers show a strong need driven by e-commerce, resulting in rising mill consumption as well as recent price volatility. The market is featured by a high recycling rate, a rising focus on sustainable packaging
Canada Market TrendsCanada's market is driven by a rising e-commerce sector and a strong need for food and beverage packaging Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today:
Segment Outlook
Grade Insights
Why did the OCC 12 Segment Dominate the Old Corrugated Container Market in 2024?
Due to a combination of high need driven by e-commerce, its cost-effectiveness, and even the global target for sustainability and recycling. Meanwhile, double-sorted OCC is a higher-quality grade as it is more consistently processed and sorted, contributing to a cleaner and more valuable end-product for paper mills. Because of its consistent quality, OCC 12 has thus historically been more resilient to expense fluctuations compared to lower grades of OCC.
The OCC 11 segment is growing fastest in the market during the forecast period. Due to the increase in e-commerce, which creates a huge volume of utilized cardboard for packaging, and a worldwide push for sustainability which favors recycled materials such as OCC. Other key drivers involve the cost-effectiveness of OCC compared to many virgin materials and the increased need for packaging across numerous consumer goods industries.
As industries such as food, beverages, and electronics expand, so does the requirement for sturdy and reliable packaging, which OCC offers. Innovations in pulping, sorting, and logistics are making the recovery and thus, processing of OCC more efficient together with cost-effective.
Source Insights
Why did the Retail Segment dominate the Old Corrugated Container Market in 2024?
Due to the massive need for versatile, durable, and even cost-effective packaging. This requirement is driven by the demand for strong shipping boxes, the impulse for customizable and brand-improving unboxing experiences, along with the push for sustainable and even recyclable materials such as corrugated cardboard. Corrugated boxes are a highly cost-effective packaging solution because of their efficient usage of materials and compatibility with automated packing systems, that also lowers labor expenses.
End-use Insights
Why did the Food & Beverage Segment dominate the Old Corrugated Container Market in 2024?
This is due to a high and consistent requirement for packaging that is cost-effective, durable, lightweight, and even protective for transport and storage. This is thus driven by e-commerce growth, consumer need for sustainable packaging, and also the industry's ability to leverage corrugated boxes for product branding, hygiene, and even shipping efficiency. The growth of online grocery shopping, along with food delivery services, has created an increase in demand for durable packaging to guarantee products arrive safely at consumers' homes.
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Old Corrugated Container Industry
- In March 2024, DS Smith started Carriers," boxes produced from old corrugated containers, providing consumers with a convenient and sustainable packaging solution for everyday grocery shopping. These solutions are for supermarkets that are replacing plastic bags.
Top Companies in the Old Corrugated Container Market & Their Offerings:
- Smurfit Kappa Group: Provides integrated paper and packaging solutions, heavily utilizing Old Corrugated Container (OCC) to manufacture new containerboard and corrugated boxes. Kruger Inc.: Collects and processes significant amounts of OCC to produce 100% recycled lightweight containerboard and other paper products. International Paper: A vertically integrated company that collects, processes, and reuses millions of tons of OCC annually to make new paper and packaging products. RecycleMax: Operates as a recycling specialist, focusing on the collection, sorting, and brokerage of OCC materials to supply mills and other end-users. Gabriel Container Co.: Specializes in manufacturing corrugated boxes, making them a direct buyer and consumer of OCC as a raw material. WestRock Company: A major packaging solutions provider and a significant consumer of OCC, which it uses to produce new containerboard through its extensive mill network. DS Smith Plc: A global packaging company that relies on OCC as a key raw material, operating integrated recycling services to collect and re-pulp fiber for new boxes. Sonoco Products Company: Uses high levels of recycled fiber from post-consumer content like OCC to produce new packaging, such as rigid paper containers. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited: Involved in collecting, sorting, and processing recyclables, including OCC, and supplying these materials to paper mills. Royal Oak Recycling: Collects and processes OCC, which it then sells as a raw material to manufacturers for use in creating new paper and cardboard products. Green Recycling Ltd.: Processes and trades various recyclable materials, including OCC, collecting and preparing them for sale to manufacturers of paper and packaging. Allan Company: A recycling business involved in the collection, processing, and sale of recovered fiber, such as OCC, for use in the manufacturing of new paper products.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Grade
- OCC 11 OCC 12 WX-OCC
By Source
- Retail Household Manufacturing Facilities
By End-use
- Food & Beverage Personal Care & Home Care Logistics & Transportation Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Chemical & Fertilizer Others (Agriculture, Automotive)
By Region
- North America:
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
- GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA
About Us
Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.
Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:
- Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram Threads Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards Sustainable Packaging Visit Towards Packaging for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Packaging Read Our Printed Chronicle: Packaging Web Wire Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates:
Pinterest | Medium | Tumblr | Hashnode | Bloglovin | LinkedIn – Packaging Web Wire Globbook | Substack | Bluesky | Contact: APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44
Our Trusted Data PartnersPrecedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant Specialty Chemicals Analytics
Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:
- Returnable Transit Packaging (RTP) Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, and Global Trade Analysis, 2025-2035 Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Trade Analysis Pharmaceutical Polymer Vials Market Size, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Trade Analysis Report Unit Dose Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Competitive Landscape, Value Chain Analysis Packaging Tape Printing Market Size, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, and Trade Analysis 2025-2035 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Trade & Supplier Analysis, 2025-2035 North America Packaging Tape Printing Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, and Competitive Landscape Report Through-Silicon Via (TSV) IC Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook, and Competitive Landscape Analysis Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Competitive Landscape, Manufacturers Europe Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segments, Competitive Landscape & Trade Analysis Corrugated Box Packaging for Electronics Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Germany E-Commerce Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Trade Analysis Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Size, Trends, Segmentation Analysis, (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Trade & Value Chain Insights 2025-2035 Egg Boxes and Trays Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Insights & Competitive Landscape Corrugated Box Packaging for Food & Beverages Market Size, Trends, Regional Outlook (NA, EU, APAC, LA, MEA), Segments, Value Chain, Trade Analysis
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment