Compliant Launches Agentic AI Suite For Programmatic Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliant, a leading provider of data integrity signals in digital media, today announced the release of its Agentic AI Suite for Media. This new standard for programmatic advertising addresses the number one roadblock to AI adoption – data and privacy – a challenge facing multinational brands and agencies using or planning to use Gen AI for media.

While 96% of marketing organizations plan to expand their use of AI agents in 2026, data privacy is the foremost concern for 53%, and 85% of media buyers are highly or extremely concerned about data and privacy when using Gen AI for media purposes, according to The World Federation of Advertisers' (WFA) report,“The Impact of Gen AI on Media Practices.”

Compliant addresses this industry-wide issue by providing an essential governance layer for AI-powered media buying. Compliant's Data Integrity Index (DII) enables AI agents to make responsible and effective decisions by providing actionable signals about publisher data practices. Large Language Models (LLMs) powering agentic buying and selling can now easily connect to Compliant's proprietary dataset, covering upwards of 95% of programmatic media impressions purchased worldwide.

This creates a vital shield between CMOs and the unintended consequences of algorithmic decision-making, ensuring both performance and compliance in an increasingly automated media ecosystem.

Unleashing the Power of Agentic AI in Programmatic Media

Without proper guardrails, AI agents optimizing for performance will inevitably drive spend toward inventory with bad data practices, undermining targeting capabilities and creating regulatory and reputational risk for brands.

The Compliant Agentic AI Suite for Media will enable seamless, secure, and highly customized activation, measurement and reporting across the entire media value chain new suite of media signals makes use of Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable the Data Integrity Index (DII) to be leverageable by agentic buyers, sellers and other technology and data providers.

Compliant is also participating in the recently formed AdCP working group to ensure support for data integrity standards as it evolves. And as announced Agent-to-Agent protocols from companies like Google and Microsoft Copilot become deployed, Compliant's Agentic Suite for Media will also support these advanced protocols.

Industry Context and Demand for Agentic AI

The market demand for AI in media is clear. As digital media spend continues to surge, with eMarkete projecting programmatic advertisers are on track to surpass $200 billion in spending in 2026, Compliant's Agentic AI Suite offers a scalable, future-facing solution that meets the needs of forward-thinking marketers navigating increased digital supply chain complexity.

“The future of media is agentic, but the foundation must be trust. While many are stuck debating AI policy, Compliant is providing essential technology to solve for risk and performance,” said Jamie Barnard, CEO and Co-founder at Compliant.“The Compliant Agentic AI Suite delivers the only transparent, interoperable system that gives brands and agencies complete control to confidently unlock AI's full potential in programmatic media. We're proud to lead the way in making AI-powered media more transparent, interoperable, and ultimately more impactful for brands, agencies, and consumers alike.”

Compliant operates in close partnership with leading industry bodies – including the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and the Brand Safety Institute (BSI). These collaborations are at the core of Compliant's mission to foster a safer, more transparent, and accountable digital advertising ecosystem.

In the agentic era of media buying, Compliant provides the foundation for trusted autonomy. By embedding governance directly into AI buying systems, we enable brands to harness the efficiency and effectiveness of automation while maintaining control over the environments where their ads appear and the data practices behind their targeting.

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of AI-powered data integrity signals in digital advertising, offering tech solutions, data, and actionable insights to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and improve campaign effectiveness. Data integrity is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Brand Safety Institute (BSI). Learn more at.

