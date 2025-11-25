Mahagathbandhan In Bihar Failed To Realise The Game Played By ECI Through SIR: Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar faced a landslide defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state as the allies of the Grand Alliance failed to realise in time the game played by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on behalf of the BJP though the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) there, which was conducted just before the polls.

"In Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan allies could not realise the game played by the ECI through SIR there. When they realised it was too late then. That is why they were unable to even give a proper fight," the Chief Minister said while addressing a mega 'anti-SIR' rally at Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district.

However, she said that she had realised the game of the ECI in time, and hence the Commission would not be fully successful in applying the same trick in West Bengal, where the Assembly polls are scheduled next year.

"West Bengal is not Bihar. BJP is desperate to grab power in West Bengal and is making all possible moves to achieve its goal. That will remain a dream," the Chief Minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Banerjee also said that if necessary, Trinamool Congress will create a nationwide stir, organising people against the SIR.

"If you hurt me, I will shake the entire country. I will move around the country after the elections are over," the Chief Minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, she also said that because of her ancestral roots in erstwhile East Bengal, which is presently Bangladesh, BJP could have even branded her as a Bangladeshi had she not been born in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

"People are often branded as Bangladeshi, just because they speak in Bengali language. Fortunately, I was born in West Bengal's Birbhum. Otherwise, they (BJP) would have even branded me as Bangladeshi," the Chief Minister added.