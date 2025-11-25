Record Participation Underscores The Growing Impact Of The NBF Fujairah Run In Its 9Th Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Held in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Sports, nearly 5,500 runners took part in the run

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) marked another milestone over the weekend, with the ninth annual NBF Fujairah Run which drew 6,400 registrations and nearly 5,500 runners from across the UAE. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, who joined participants and presented awards to the top runners in each category.

Organised in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Sports, the NBF Fujairah Run continues to champion the benefits of an active lifestyle, bringing together athletes, fitness enthusiasts, families, and people of determination. This year's event featured a diverse range of categories and distances, including 3km, 5km, 10km, and 11km trail runs and a run for the people of determination, offering something for everyone and showcasing the scenic beauty of Fujairah.

By hosting this annual event, NBF continues to reaffirm its long-standing commitment to promoting health, wellness, and an active lifestyle across the nation. The run serves as a catalyst for inspiring individuals and families to embrace healthier habits, while also supporting the social, cultural, and economic development of Fujairah and the wider UAE community.

Set against the striking natural landscape of Fujairah, the event has become known as one of the UAE's most scenic runs, offering participants a unique opportunity to experience the emirate's coastline and mountain views as part of their race journey. Each year, the event also features dedicated activity zones for all age groups, offering engaging, family-friendly experiences that keep runners, supporters, and visitors actively involved throughout the day. Beyond being a sporting occasion, the NBF Fujairah Run reflects the Bank's broader sustainability and community development agenda – creating a vibrant platform that brings people together, strengthens community bonds, and delivers meaningful, positive impact year after year.

Participants competed for trophies, medals, and a total prize pool of AED 100,000, with the results available online for all categories. The event was made possible through the generous support of key sponsors and partners, including: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Lila Global, GMS, TASK MI General Trading LLC, FGT Industries, LuLu Exchange, Skechers Performance, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Port of Fujairah, Fujairah National Group, Rising Gym, Al Fujairah National Insurance Co (AFNIC), Fujairah National Driving Institute (FNDI), Coffee Planet, Fujairah Adventures, Mahraj Events & Services, Fujairah Environment Authority and Emirates Nature–WWF.

Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, commented:“Building on the success of previous years, the ninth NBF Fujairah Run stands as our most impactful edition yet, bringing together participants from all walks of life. This event not only celebrates the spirit of health, wellness, and community, but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability. We are proud to continue supporting such an inclusive, eco-conscious initiative.”

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.