US, Ukraine Make Significant Strides Toward Peace Deal
(MENAFN) The United States and Ukraine have achieved a “tremendous amount of progress” on a peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He emphasized that any successful agreement would require Russia’s consent.
Previous media coverage suggested that the 28-point peace proposal entails de facto acknowledgment of Russia’s control over Crimea and Donbass.
Additionally, the current frontlines would be maintained in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, while Russian forces would withdraw from other Ukrainian territories under their control.
The plan reportedly includes a limit on Ukraine’s military size to around 600,000 personnel and a stipulation to remain outside NATO.
Rubio spoke to reporters on Sunday following extensive discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, with a Ukrainian delegation.
He noted that one objective was “to take … 28 points or 26 points, depending on which version… and try to narrow the ones that were open items.”
He acknowledged that although “there’s still some work to be done,” “we made a tremendous amount of progress.”
He explained that certain issues concerning the EU countries and NATO were set on “a separate track… because it involves input from them.”
At the same time, Rubio refrained from revealing the remaining unresolved matters in the negotiations, describing the situation as “very delicate.”
“Some of it is semantics or language; others require higher-level decisions and consultation; others … just need more time to work through,” he added, highlighting the complexity of the ongoing discussions.
