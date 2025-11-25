403
Saudi, Pakistan officials discuss enhancing defense, security ties
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s top military official met with Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief on Monday to discuss expanding defense collaboration and security cooperation, according to reports from Islamabad.
Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, chief of general staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, highlighted the need for deeper military and defense coordination during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Ruwaili’s visit follows the signing of a strategic mutual defense agreement between the two nations in September. Sharif referred to the pact, stressing Pakistan’s “unwavering” commitment to broadening bilateral defense cooperation, including joint exercises, training programs, and knowledge exchange. He also reaffirmed his “steadfast” dedication to strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia across defense, security, and economic sectors.
Ruwaili additionally met with Pakistan’s military chief, Gen. Syed Asim Munir, at Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to the Inter Services Public Relations statement, the two generals discussed issues of mutual interest, focusing on reinforcing the longstanding strategic military partnership.
They “emphasized the importance of further enhancing defense collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts, which continue to be pillars of the deep-rooted bilateral relationship,” the statement added.
Ruwaili “appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation in multiple fields with Saudi Armed Forces and reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the strong bonds of cooperation,” it said.
The defense agreement, signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Sharif in Riyadh, states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” Earlier this month, Ruwaili hosted Pakistan’s Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aamer Raza, in Riyadh for further discussions.
