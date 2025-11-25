403
Russia says US sanctions affect attempt to restore ties
(MENAFN) The latest round of US sanctions on Russia represents an “unfriendly step” that has weakened the chances of restoring relations between the two nations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Despite this, Moscow remains committed to pursuing better bilateral ties.
The measures, announced midweek and the first of their kind since President Donald Trump took office, target major oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. Washington justified the sanctions by accusing Moscow of a “lack of” commitment to the Ukraine peace process.
In a conversation with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Peskov described the move as an “unfriendly step” that has affected the prospects for reviving relations. “But this does not mean we should abandon these aspirations. We must do what is beneficial to us,” he added. “Our interests include building good relations with all countries, including the US.”
