Mergers And Acquisition Value Soars 37 Pc To $26 Billion In India In Jan-Sep Period
The upswing comes despite persistent global macro volatility, demonstrating sustained investor confidence and India's position as one of the world's most dynamic transaction markets, the report from EY India said.
In Q3 2025, the deal value was up 19 per cent sequentially and 280 M&A deals were recorded in Q3, including 203 domestic transactions, 41 outbound and 36 inbound deals.
India's deal market demonstrated strategic maturity, marked by a sharp rise in mid-sized transactions and continued depth across key sectors, EY India said.
India's domestic consolidation and strong policy environment drove the growth, it said.
July 2025 stood out with $11.8 billion worth of deals driven by a rise in mid-sized transactions that offset the moderation in mega-deals. The quarter saw 53 significant deals valued at $100 million or more, but only two exceeded the billion-dollar mark.
“Both private equity (PE) and M&A has seen a rebound from the previous quarter. India continues to remain a well-placed economy with strong GDP growth and inflation under control, creating a supportive environment for sustained deal activity,” said Amit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Strategy and Transactions, EY India and Africa region.
With Indian corporates maintaining healthy balance sheets, we expect increasing cross-border opportunities, further strengthening our prominence in the global M&A arena, he added.
The automotive sector took the lead in value terms, followed by consumer products and retail sector with $3.3 billion in transactions, while the life sciences sector recorded $2.5 billion across 46 deals.
