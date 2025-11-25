403
UK-Founded AI Search Optimisation Agency decipher. Expands to the UAE
(MENAFN- The PR Company) The expansion supports growing interest in AI search optimisation as UAE businesses prioritise next-generation discovery.
decipher., the UK-born AI search optimisation agency helping brands appear in platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google’s AI Overview, has launched in the UAE. The move comes as consumer reliance on AI-powered search is accelerating dramatically worldwide, and even faster across the Middle East.
Global trends show a major shift in how people discover brands and make purchasing decisions. According to McKinsey, between 40% and 55% of consumers across sectors now use AI-driven search tools to guide their buying choices. Consequently, the firm predicts that $750 billion of global consumer spend will come from AI search by 2028. Meanwhile, queries on ChatGPT increased by 70% in the first half of 2025 (Bain & Company), and 44% of AI-search users say it is now their primary source of insight.
Against this backdrop, decipher.’s expansion positions the agency at the centre of one of the world’s fastest-growing AI adoption markets. Founded in London in April 2024 by copywriter and AI search optimisation consultant Ema Fulga, decipher. blends the art of human copywriting with the science behind AI search optimisation (commonly known as AEO or GEO).
Ema Fulga, Founder of decipher. commented: “Since my early days in digital marketing, I’ve been fascinated by what shapes consumer decision-making. When I founded decipher. In the UK, AEO was still a niche concept, with very few people using ChatGPT for research just two years ago. But the landscape changed quickly, and as AI tools became more accessible, brands started to see how AI search is influencing consumer behaviour. The truth is, if you’re not exploring how AI search is changing the way people find your brand, you’re already behind, but there is still time to catch up.
“When I was exploring new markets, the UAE stood out immediately. The country’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, combined with exceptionally high adoption rates of generative AI tools, makes it one of the most forward-thinking markets in the world. Deloitte’s recent Digital Consumer Trends report found that 58% of UAE and Saudi respondents use tools like ChatGPT or Gemini — a higher adoption rate than in the UK or Europe — and 55% engage with these tools weekly or daily.
“As such, businesses here are ready to move fast. Our expansion is about meeting that momentum and helping brands become discoverable in the places consumers now search first.”
decipher. helps international clients build long-term visibility in AI search through content strategy, training, frameworks, and audit packages designed to improve discoverability quickly.
When the confectionery brand Oreo teamed up with the caped crusader to launch the Oreo Batman edition for the 2022 Batman movie, they turned to Ema and her team to create copy with a dark, delicious twist. Other clients include the World Intellectual Property Organization, Covenant House New Jersey, NTT DATA, and Aleyolé Jewellery.
