Azerbaijan And Georgia Finalize Agreements To Boost BTK Railway Operations
Today in Tbilisi,“BTKI Railways” LLC-a joint venture of subsidiaries of“Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC (ADY) and “Marabda-Kartsakhi Railway” LLC, alongside“Georgian Railways” JSC, signed key agreements to fully operationalize the joint venture along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, Azernews reports.
According to ADY, the agreements cover the use of the Marabda-Akhalkalaki railway infrastructure and the provision of terminal services at Akhalkalaki station. Officials noted that the agreements will streamline operations on the BTK line, a vital segment of the Middle Corridor, and are expected to increase cargo transportation volumes.
ADY has completed extensive repair, restoration, and modernization of the 184-kilometer section of the BTK passing through Georgia's challenging terrain. As a result, the annual cargo capacity of this section has risen from 1 million tons to 5 million tons. The modernization aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and establish the BTK line as a primary cargo artery connecting Europe and Asia.
“BTKI Railways” LLC was established on August 13, 2024, with a mandate to manage BTK operations efficiently, attract new cargo, strengthen strategic regional transport links, and expand the overall potential of the Middle Corridor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment