Azerbaijan And Georgia Finalize Agreements To Boost BTK Railway Operations

Today in Tbilisi,“BTKI Railways” LLC-a joint venture of subsidiaries of“Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC (ADY) and “Marabda-Kartsakhi Railway” LLC, alongside“Georgian Railways” JSC, signed key agreements to fully operationalize the joint venture along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, Azernews reports.

According to ADY, the agreements cover the use of the Marabda-Akhalkalaki railway infrastructure and the provision of terminal services at Akhalkalaki station. Officials noted that the agreements will streamline operations on the BTK line, a vital segment of the Middle Corridor, and are expected to increase cargo transportation volumes.

ADY has completed extensive repair, restoration, and modernization of the 184-kilometer section of the BTK passing through Georgia's challenging terrain. As a result, the annual cargo capacity of this section has risen from 1 million tons to 5 million tons. The modernization aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and establish the BTK line as a primary cargo artery connecting Europe and Asia.

“BTKI Railways” LLC was established on August 13, 2024, with a mandate to manage BTK operations efficiently, attract new cargo, strengthen strategic regional transport links, and expand the overall potential of the Middle Corridor.