Sheikh Mohammed Issues Law On Handling Lost, Abandoned Property In Dubai

Dubai has introduced a new law to handle lost and abandoned property in a simpler, fairer, and more rewarding way. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday, November 25, announced the new law.

The move is aimed at making the process more transparent and encouraging honesty across the city. Under the rules, anyone who hands in lost items to the police could earn up to Dh50,000, while owners get clear rights to reclaim their property.

Under the new law, the Dubai Police plays a key role in receiving and safeguarding and investigating any lost and abandoned property. The authority is required to establish an electronic system to record all lost and abandoned property. Dubai Police must also determine storage costs, manage public announcements, and oversee the property according to the new regulations.

Individuals who find lost property in Dubai now have clear responsibilities under the law. People must register the found item in the Dubai Police's electronic system within 24 hours.

Individuals must hand it to the Dubai Police within 48 hours.

Under the law, rights of the property owners are protected, allowing them to reclaim their lost item before it is disposed of. Owners can also claim the value of their property within three years if it has been sold by authorities.

The law aims to regulate the procedures applied on lost and/or abandoned property and to encourage the public to submit such property to the police.

Eligible individuals may receive either a certificate of appreciation or a financial reward of up to 10 per cent of the property's value, with a maximum limit of Dh50,000.

The law is designed to make the process of reporting, recording, and returning lost property more efficient, transparent, and fair, benefiting both finders and owners.