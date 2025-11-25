Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Special Envoy Of French President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Tuesday with HE Special Envoy of the French President, Paul Soler, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement, as well as the situation in Sudan, Libya, and Chad. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.