Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Special Envoy Of French President
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Tuesday with HE Special Envoy of the French President, Paul Soler, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement, as well as the situation in Sudan, Libya, and Chad. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment