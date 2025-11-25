Russia Attacks Kyiv With Drones, Missiles: Fires, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukrain (SES) have reported on the consequences of the enemy attack.

At 04:49 the SES reported:“In Kyiv, as a result of the nighttime attack, one person was killed, seven injured, and 18 people were rescued, including three children.”

In the Pecherskyi district, where a 22-story residential building was hit, rescuers evacuated a person with limited mobility. Debris removal is ongoing.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a hit on a 9-story residential building killed one person. Seventeen people were rescued, including three children. The fire has been contained. Response efforts and the search for possible victims continue.

Earlier, the SES reported that in the 22-story residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskkyi district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the 5th floor. One person was rescued. Debris removal continues.

“In the Dniprovskyi district, a 9-story residential building was hit. The impact caused destruction and a fire on the 6th and 7th floors. There was a risk of the fire spreading. A total of eight people were rescued, while four persons sought medical help on their own,” the statement said.

At another location, a 2-story building was hit, but no fire occurred.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on an open area of a private housing sector.

Earlier, during a combined attack by Russian forces, a series of explosions were heard in the capital, and the city authorities reported that air defense systems were operating.